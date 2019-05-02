OFFERS
Obituary | Michael Martin Mitchell

Michael Martin Mitchell

Michael Martin Mitchell

Originally Published: May 2, 2019 4:38 p.m.

Michael Martin Mitchell was born Sept. 17, 1983 and went to be in heaven with his mother, Vivian Lee Mitchell, on Feb. 26, 2019.

Michael leaves behind four children to carry on his name; his oldest, Kylend Mitchell, Iann Mitchell, Micha Mitchell and River Mitchell. He is survived by his girlfriend; Kristina Riley, father; John Mitchell, his sisters; Beverly (Jim) Brand and Shannon (Richard) Arnold, nephew; Shane Covey, nieces; Ariana Brand, Brianne Brand and Nicole Arnold, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

If you knew Michael you knew him as a jokester and comedian. Michael always knew how to put a smile on your face and laughter in your heart. He loved nothing in life more than his children and family.

Michael will be remembered and missed by so many people, but he moved on to bigger and better things. You will be truly missed. Fly high free bird.

A private ceremony for family was held March 4, 2019.

