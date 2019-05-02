State Supreme Court refuses to hear tuition challenge from Attorney General

PHOENIX – The Arizona Supreme Court has rebuffed the latest bid by Attorney General Mark Brnovich to have the method of setting tuition at the state's three universities be declared unconstitutional.

Without comment the justices on Tuesday refused to hear his arguments that the Arizona Board of Regents are acting illegally by essentially deciding first how much they want to charge – or how much they think they can charge – and then justifying the amount later. Those factors, Brnovich said, include everything from median Arizona income and the availability of student loans to what state-run "peer universities" in other states are charging.

Brnovich said the Arizona Constitution requires the board to determine how much it costs to educate students and then set tuition based on that coupled with how much money the Legislature appropriates.

"With its unconstitutional tuition-setting policy, ABOR has abandoned its duty to serve as a check on the university presidents, and has engaged in an unprecedented series of lockstep tuition hikes across Arizona's three public universities that has resulted in a 16-year tuition increase of over 300 percent at each school," wrote Assistant Attorney General Beau Roysden for Brnovich.

Strictly speaking, Tuesday's decision by the high court to refuse his petition does not end the dispute.

In fact, attorneys for the Board of Regents urged the justices to butt out, at least for the time being, pointing out that Brnovich has nearly identical claims awaiting review at the Court of Appeals.

But the refusal of the Supreme Court to intercede now could prove crucial.

In a ruling last year, Judge Connie Contes ruled that Brnovich has no legal right even bring a challenge to the tuition set for the state's three universities – or even the policies used to come up with those numbers.

Contes concluded that Brnovich can file such lawsuits only when he has specific legislative authority or permission of the governor. In this case, the judge concluded, he had neither.

It is that ruling that awaits action by the state Court of Appeals.

But the attorney general all but conceded that if the appellate judges find that Contes is right -- that he has no authority to bring the claim -- that his efforts to fight the regents and the tuition could come crashing to a halt: In his petition to the Supreme Court, Brnovich told the justices that taking the case directly to them "is possibly the only way to obtain judicial review in asserting and obtaining relief on these claims."

There was no immediate response from the Attorney General's Office.

At the heart of the legal fight is a constitutional provision that mandates instruction at state universities "shall be as nearly free as possible."