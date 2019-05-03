3 are hospitalized after being attacked by bees in Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say three people are hospitalized after being attacked by bees near downtown Phoenix.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say a 35-year-old man, a 35-year-old woman and 13-year-old boy were taken to the hospital by ambulance Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews contained the bees after the incident.

It's unclear what sparked the attack and how many times the victims were stung.

Earlier this week, a woman was treated for more than 20 stings after a bee hive was blown off a tree in Tempe and fell on her head.