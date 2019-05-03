Video shows newborn baby being dropped at Arizona hospital
CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona couple is accusing a hospital of negligence after their newborn daughter was dropped after delivery.
Monique and Derrick Rodgers, who live in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler, told TV stations they posted video from the Feb. 14 incident on Facebook this week out of frustration.
The 12-second clip shows their premature daughter slipping out of a worker's hands, falling less than a foot and landing on a table.
As of Friday, it had garnered more than a million views.
The couple says the hospital has not apologized and they want to know if the baby's fall is the cause of a small head injury revealed in an ultrasound.
The Rodgers did not respond Friday to messages and emails from The Associated Press seeking comment.
Chandler Regional Medical Center said in a statement that it cannot comment but patient safety is always a top concern.
- 10-pound ice chunk crashes through Havasu homeowner’s roof
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Run to the river: 2019 Laughlin River Run in full swing
- KUSD changes school times for upcoming school year
- Poll asks community what restaurants, retailers it wants in Kingman
- Mohave County History
- Are Kingman babies healthy?
- Kingman man flees from deputies in a bulldozer
- Mohave 911
- Council addresses possible revenue sources for Kingman
- Mohave 911
- 'Big Cat' mauls owner of Keepers of the Wild animal park near Kingman
- Nine arrested in county-wide minor sexual exploitation sting
- Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
- Laughlin River Regatta canceled
- Run to the river: 2019 Laughlin River Run in full swing
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- Kingman man charged with felony child abuse
- 5 inmates treated for drug overdose Tuesday
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
03
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
SAT
04
|
Kaleidoscope of Color 2019, Prescott’s Festival of Iris
|
WED
08
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
08
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*