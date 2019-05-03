OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, May 03
Weather  77.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Video shows newborn baby being dropped at Arizona hospital

An Arizona couple is accusing a hospital of negligence after their newborn daughter was dropped after delivery. (Photo capture via Facebook video)

An Arizona couple is accusing a hospital of negligence after their newborn daughter was dropped after delivery. (Photo capture via Facebook video)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: May 3, 2019 4:49 p.m.

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona couple is accusing a hospital of negligence after their newborn daughter was dropped after delivery.

Monique and Derrick Rodgers, who live in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler, told TV stations they posted video from the Feb. 14 incident on Facebook this week out of frustration.

The 12-second clip shows their premature daughter slipping out of a worker's hands, falling less than a foot and landing on a table.

As of Friday, it had garnered more than a million views.

The couple says the hospital has not apologized and they want to know if the baby's fall is the cause of a small head injury revealed in an ultrasound.

The Rodgers did not respond Friday to messages and emails from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Chandler Regional Medical Center said in a statement that it cannot comment but patient safety is always a top concern.

Post by mo.henderson.5.

Mo Rodgers by mo.henderson.5

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Slovak hospitals hold new Roma mothers against their will
Phoenix police: Dead newborn found in Amazon site's restroom
Kingman father faces up to six months in jail
Father indicted for death of baby
Are Kingman babies healthy?

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
03
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SAT
04
Kaleidoscope of Color 2019, Prescott’s Festival of Iris
WED
08
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
08
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News