Better, faster broadband coming to rural Arizona

Rural areas in the U.S., including those in Mohave County can expect improved broadband services by 2028. (Photo by Gene Vigil/Wikimedia Commons)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: May 4, 2019 7:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – Over 106,000 rural homes and small businesses in 43 states will get access to improved broadband service due to recent Federal Communications Commission reforms to the Universal Service Fund.

The reform will affect more than 1 million homes and businesses in rural areas, according to FCC statistics.

“Today’s announcement means that many more rural Americans will have access to high-speed broadband service that will enable them to fully participate in the digital economy,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai on Thursday.

Pursuant to new rules adopted by the Commission last December, a total of 186 companies participating in the FCC’s Alternative Connect America Cost Model (A-CAM) program have accepted $65.7 million in additional annual support over the next decade. In return, these carriers have committed to deploying 25/3 mbps service to more than 600,000 locations that would have otherwise only received slower 10/1 mbps service.

The boost represents a 31.8% increase in the number of locations that will have faster service available through the A-CAM program. Carriers must deploy 25/3 mbps service to 40% of locations by end of the 2022, and increase deployment by 10% annually until buildout is complete at the end of 2028.

