Bird Haven’s feathered friends need your help, and you can sing, too
KINGMAN – Every day, people hear about dog rescues and sanctuaries, but there’s many other animals out there that need your help, too. For the feathered friends in Kingman and surrounding areas, there’s Bird Haven Rescue and Sanctuary of Kingman.
Owners Earl and Kathryn Engelhardt have had the nonprofit sanctuary since 2009 and became public in 2014.
Together they volunteer their time and home to care for 80 parrots currently at the sanctuary. They provide them with food, health care, veterinary bills, and rehoming expenses. Earl said they have picked up birds from Camp Verde, Prescott, Lake Havasu City, and Fort Mohave.
“We are a licensed nonprofit, incorporated nonprofit, regulated by the county and the only legal rescue within 100 miles,” Kathryn said.
In any given year, the sanctuary rehouses about 35 birds. And those who can’t find a home will live out the rest of their lives with the Engelhardts.
“I never turn anyone down,” Earl said.
Bird Haven and Lin’s Little China, at 4120 Stockton Hill Road, is hosting a fundraiser from 5–8 p.m. Monday, May 6.
The fundraiser will help raise money for the various material things and money that are needed to care for the birds. Currently, the sanctuary has a bird named Tucker that had tumors removed and help is needed with the veterinarian bills.
The event is $25 per person with a dinner buffet and wine included. Tickets are available at the door. To reserve tickets in advance, call Lin’s Little China at 928-529-5333, Feathered Friends at 928-692-2473, or the Engelhardts at 928-530-6085.
There will also be a silent auction with a variety of prizes donated from community businesses. Karaoke will be made available so attendees can’ show their inner superstar. About 25% of the proceeds will go toward the sanctuary.
