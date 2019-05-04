OFFERS
Column | Put those margaritas down, it’s not Mexico’s Independence Day

In this 2015 photo, folklórico dancers are on stage performing during a Cinco de Mayo celebration. (Photo by S Pakhrin from DC, USA [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)])

mugshot photo
By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: May 4, 2019 7:30 p.m.

It’s that time of the year when the sombrero you bought during college spring break in Cancun makes its yearly debut. When restaurants all over will be offering some sort of taco deal, regardless if it’s Taco Tuesday or not, and have deals on all different kinds of margaritas.

Mariachi music will be blaring out of speakers in different bars and restaurants. Guacamole will be served by the bucket, and don’t forget the chips and salsa.

Cinco de Mayo, is a holiday celebrated across the U.S., but is largely ignored in Mexico.

Let’s take a trip back 157 years to May 5, 1862 to the state of Puebla in Mexico. It’s the battle of Puebla and the French Empire wants to conquer Mexico. The French Army outnumbered Mexican soldiers by almost 2,000 bodies, but Mexico came out on top and defeated the French.

This battle demonstrates a great victory for Mexico because they defeated a powerful foreign nation.

Cinco de Mayo is celebrated in Mexico, but mainly in the city of Puebla where they acknowledge the holiday as “El Día de la Batalla de Puebla” (The Day of the Battle of Puebla).

According to History.com, the victory of Puebla is widely remembered and enthusiastically celebrated each year in the state.

Well, Puebla isn’t the only place that “enthusiastically” celebrates the holiday. When you Google “Cinco de Mayo,” on the information panel and under the “observed by” section, the first nationality listed is Americans, followed by Mexicans and then mixed nationality.

Mexican-American communities around the country observe the holiday to celebrate the culture and heritage. Communities will have mariachis, folklórico dancers, other traditional Mexican dances and other Mexican foods that are not tacos.

Now for those who thought Cinco de Mayo was Mexico’s Independence Day, sorry to burst your bubble, but it’s not.

Mexico’s Independence Day is celebrated Sept. 16 when the country received its independence from Spain. It is just like how the Fourth of July is celebrated throughout the U.S., with fireworks, food, music and loved ones. In Mexico, it’s the same.

The date doesn’t only mark Mexico’s independence from Spain, but also when a Catholic priest, Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla, made the first cry of independence, which is known in Mexico as “Grito de Dolores” (Cry of Dolores) in Dolores, Hidalgo.

On the eve of Mexico’s Independence Day, Mexicans will be heard around chanting “Viva México! Viva la Independencia! Vivan los héroes!” (Live Mexico, live the independence, live on the heroes).

So, those celebrating Cinco de Mayo who are not of Mexican descent, remember it’s to celebrate the culture and heritage of Mexico, which goes beyond sombreros, tequila, tacos and mariachis.

And it’s not Mexico’s Independence Day.

