OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, May 04
Weather  72.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Dear Abby | Criticism of woman’s funeral attire causes a rift in family

mugshot photo
By Abigail Van Buren
Originally Published: May 4, 2019 7:21 p.m.

Dear Abby: My father recently passed away. I wanted to be sure I was appropriately dressed for his funeral, so I shopped for the most conservative outfit I could find. When I arrived at the service, I was taken aback by what my sister-in-law was wearing. I told her I didn’t think her dress was appropriate for the occasion. It was skintight and all lace. I told her what she was wearing looked like something worn at a cocktail party.

Once the words were out of my mouth I knew I shouldn’t have said anything. I immediately apologized and said she looked really good in the dress, and it was flattering and rather sexy. My brother called the next day. He was furious and said that he had chosen it.

I feel like at a funeral the dress should be like what you’d wear at church or a business meeting. I may be wrong. I know I should have kept my opinion to myself and regret the comment I made. Should I just let time heal this? She and my brother are extremely upset. – Said No to the Dress

Dear Said No: When people are grieving, they sometimes make comments they wouldn’t otherwise. Apologize to both of them for your thoughtlessness and insensitivity, and hope they forgive you.

Many years ago, I attended the funeral of a friend in his early 30s who had died in a tragic accident. “John’s” mother was friendly with mine, and we went to support her. John’s fiancee, “Linda,” was someone I also knew. When she showed up wearing an orange mini-dress, his mother was appalled. She told me she thought it was highly disrespectful. When I asked Linda later why she had chosen that particular dress, her response made me want to cry. She said she had worn it because it was John’s favorite dress, and he loved seeing her in it. I learned a lesson that day: Someone’s attire at a funeral is far less important than what’s in the person’s heart.

Dear Abby: Graduation is fast approaching, and the pressure is on. I am doing good in school, but work and school are draining all of my energy. How can I not be so tired? I can’t stop work, and I definitely need school and college. Can you give me some advice for managing time so I won’t be so tired? – Tired in South Carolina

Dear Tired: Recognize that you are running a kind of marathon. Establish an ironclad schedule that allows you to get the rest you need, and don’t deviate from it. I’m not saying it will be fun, but it will get you through and allow you to reach your goal without making yourself sick.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Abby | Retired husband’s wardrobe is too casual for wife’s comfort
Dear Abby | Man keeps wife in the dark about new ‘business partner’
Dear Abby: Boys who are being boys cause married woman angst
Dear Abby: Husband’s request to dress up seems silly to informal wife
Dear Abby: Unapologetic mother continues affair with married boyfriend

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SAT
04
Kaleidoscope of Color 2019, Prescott’s Festival of Iris
WED
08
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
08
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News