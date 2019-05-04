Event Calendar | May 5-12, 2019
TODAY
Gem and Mineral Show
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Kingman Academy of Learning, 3420 N. Burbank Ave. Featuring rock, gem, bead and fossil dealers. Educational displays and activities for children. Mary Gann 928-757-8121.
SATURDAY
Race for Hospice
7:15-10 a.m., Kingman Visitor Center, 120 W. Andy Devine Ave., 928-263-3873.
Route 66 Craft & Gift Fair
9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Locomotive Park, Beale and First streets, vendors, food, music, 702-373-7694.
Festival of the Arts
10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Metcalfe Park, Beale Street and Grandview Avenue, art, crafts, music, more, 928-716-5237.
Tuff Trucks, Scramble Cars & Mud Bogs
1-6 p.m., Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., racing, 928-279-6770.
Kingman Concert Band
7 p.m., Mohave County Library-Kingman, 3269 N. Burbank St., free, music, 928-753-3902.
Kingman Kut-Ups Square Dance
7-9:30 p.m., Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave., dancing, refreshments, 580-917-6043.
SUNDAY, MAY 12
Festival of the Arts
10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Metcalfe Park, Beale Street and Grandview Avenue, art, crafts, music, more, 928-716-5237.
Route 66 Craft & Gift Fair
9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Locomotive Park, Beale and First streets, vendors, food, music, 702-373-7694.
- 10-pound ice chunk crashes through Havasu homeowner’s roof
- Poll asks community what restaurants, retailers it wants in Kingman
- KUSD changes school times for upcoming school year
- Mohave County History
- Are Kingman babies healthy?
- Kingman man flees from deputies in a bulldozer
- Mohave 911
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- Council addresses possible revenue sources for Kingman
- Mohave 911
- 'Big Cat' mauls owner of Keepers of the Wild animal park near Kingman
- Nine arrested in county-wide minor sexual exploitation sting
- Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
- Laughlin River Regatta canceled
- Run to the river: 2019 Laughlin River Run in full swing
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- Kingman man charged with felony child abuse
- 5 inmates treated for drug overdose Tuesday
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
SAT
04
|
Kaleidoscope of Color 2019, Prescott’s Festival of Iris
|
WED
08
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
08
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*