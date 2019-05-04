Event Calendar | May 5-12, 2019

TODAY

Gem and Mineral Show

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Kingman Academy of Learning, 3420 N. Burbank Ave. Featuring rock, gem, bead and fossil dealers. Educational displays and activities for children. Mary Gann 928-757-8121.

SATURDAY

Race for Hospice

7:15-10 a.m., Kingman Visitor Center, 120 W. Andy Devine Ave., 928-263-3873.

Route 66 Craft & Gift Fair

9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Locomotive Park, Beale and First streets, vendors, food, music, 702-373-7694.

Festival of the Arts

10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Metcalfe Park, Beale Street and Grandview Avenue, art, crafts, music, more, 928-716-5237.

Tuff Trucks, Scramble Cars & Mud Bogs

1-6 p.m., Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., racing, 928-279-6770.

Kingman Concert Band

7 p.m., Mohave County Library-Kingman, 3269 N. Burbank St., free, music, 928-753-3902.

Kingman Kut-Ups Square Dance

7-9:30 p.m., Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave., dancing, refreshments, 580-917-6043.

SUNDAY, MAY 12

Festival of the Arts

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Metcalfe Park, Beale Street and Grandview Avenue, art, crafts, music, more, 928-716-5237.

Route 66 Craft & Gift Fair

9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Locomotive Park, Beale and First streets, vendors, food, music, 702-373-7694.