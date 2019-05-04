OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, May 04
Weather  72.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Fun Run brings out cars and fans

mugshot photo
By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: May 4, 2019 7:30 p.m.

The cars came rolling down Route 66 on Saturday, May 4 for the 32nd annual Fun Run. The cars left Seligman and will complete the Fun Run in Topock/Golden Shores early Sunday.

Photo Gallery

32nd annual Route 66 Fun Run

The Route 66 Fun Run made its stop in Kingman Saturday as the 140-mile trek continued to its finish in Topock. Photos by Vanessa Espinoza.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Route 66 Fun Running for 32 years of celebrating Historic Route 66
Ruling the highway: Route 66 Fun Run returns for its 32nd year
A blast of the past
Route 66 Fun Run features Show and Shine, drive-in movie
Photos: The 800 (Cars) Club

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SAT
04
Kaleidoscope of Color 2019, Prescott’s Festival of Iris
WED
08
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
08
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News