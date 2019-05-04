Fun Run brings out cars and fans

The cars came rolling down Route 66 on Saturday, May 4 for the 32nd annual Fun Run. The cars left Seligman and will complete the Fun Run in Topock/Golden Shores early Sunday.

Photo Gallery 32nd annual Route 66 Fun Run The Route 66 Fun Run made its stop in Kingman Saturday as the 140-mile trek continued to its finish in Topock. Photos by Vanessa Espinoza.