Hooo’s there?: An ASU academic is monitoring owls in Havasu, but what about Kingman?

For newcomers to the area, the very existence of burrowing owls, birds that live underground, is as unexpected as the 10-degree difference in temperature between Kingman and Lake Havasu City, where Kerrie Anne Loyd, a wildlife biologist from Arizona State University agreed to meet on a sunny morning of Friday, May 2, to talk about her project.

Loyd pointed out urban and suburban borrowing sites she monitors on regular basis. She installed cameras to record the number of baby birds, and sometimes helps them survive. A few years ago, she figured out owls were dying from secondary poisoning, after eating rats and mice poisoned by people.

The burrows are located in unexpected places, down washes, near doctors’ offices and parking lots.

“I check 23 sites,” Loyd said, carefully sliding down a hill she called treacherous. “There’s probably a few more on private properties.”

On Friday morning, she had five cameras to pick up and check. Reaching the borrows hidden down rocky hills requires determination and a pair of good shoes, but by now Loyd has ways to slide down hills without twisting an ankle.

She grew up in Maryland, on Chesapeake Bay, and always loved being outside. She used to work at a wildlife center in Maryland, went to Virginia Tech, and then moved to Atlanta where she started environmental education and discovered she likes working with college students. When in 2012 Arizona State offered her a full-time teaching position, she went for it. Her husband hated Georgia, and they opened a business here. They have two girls who, like their mom, love water. Soon, she is planning on introducing them to her new hobby: racing jet skis.

“It was my second year here,” she said. “I was getting into the birds of the West and I discovered local burrowing owls and no one was studying them.”

In front of one burrow, the view was certainly interesting but far from pretty. For some reason, male owls bring all sorts of garbage to mark their territory, with dog poop seemingly considered particularly ornamental.

“It must mean something. It has to be adaptive, otherwise they wouldn’t spend all that energy,” Loyd continued. “Males stay near the burrow all year long. Females migrate and return for the breeding season.”

At the entrance to a burrow, one encounters more symbols of fertility and prosperity – plastic wrappers, often they chose the same color, or carcasses of animals eaten last week.

In the Kingman area, there was a burrowing owls site in 2008 located five miles north of Route 66 along Antares Road near Saguaro Road. The project was initiated by Greg Clark from Wild at Heart, a nonprofit organization/aviary in Cave Creek.

“Yeah, I don’t think there’s anyone doing that in Kingman anymore,” Loyd said as she went through her mental “bird list.”

“There’s somebody on Facebook that has borrowing owls in Golden Valley. It would be interesting to observe them in Kingman because Kingman has different issues. For example, it has a stray cat colony. That must make it even harder for owls to survive.”

After being born, a burrowing owl stays about four months with its parents, who hunt and feed it constantly. Then, young owls leave and most of them soon die.

“That’s because they are very inexperienced,” Loyd explains. “I’ve bended a bunch of young owls last year and never saw them again.”

But the most fascinating thing about burrowing owls is they seem to be always up and moving around.

Loyd smiles.

“Yes, that’s another reason why they are being considered weird owls,” she said. “They are active all night and most of the day. I think they might use only a half of their brain at the time, letting the other half rest. Like dolphins.”