Horoscopes | May 5, 2019

Birthdays: Adele, 31; Henry Cavill, 36; Danielle Fishel, 38; Tina Yothers, 46.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look for opportunities as well as pitfalls that might get in your way. Refuse to let anyone deter you from achieving what’s rightfully yours.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If change is required, make it happen. Size up your situation, and do whatever it takes to get what you want.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): If you let someone take advantage of you, it will make you look bad. Concentrate on self-preservation, enlightenment and personal, intellectual and physical changes that will boost your confidence.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): A change will do you good and help take your mind off situations and people causing you difficulties. Distancing yourself from stress will lead to an attitude adjustment that will help you put solutions in place.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): What’s good for someone else may not be good for you. A steady pace and an open mind will help you make decisions based on your needs, not to please someone else.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You can turn situations around or get others to support your plans if you present what you have to offer with precision. A day trip or social event will encourage interesting proposals and partnerships.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Invest in people and activities that bring you joy and ease your stress. Home improvements can be made, but only if you have everyone’s approval and support first.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Explore and flesh out your creative ideas. Make decisions that will improve your relationship with someone special.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Physical activity will help ease stress, and intellectual challenges will encourage you to make adjustments to your circle of friends and groups you belong to. A positive change at home is a good place to begin.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Spend more time at home. Listen to suggestions and complaints, but don’t try to buy love or make purchases you cannot afford for egotistical or competitive reasons.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Do your own thing, stick close to home and be sure to take time for a little personal pampering. Spending time with someone you love will give you a chance to discuss plans.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Moderation will eliminate a costly mistake. Focus more on practical improvements you can make and spending time with people who live a minimalist lifestyle.