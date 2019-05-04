Lawmaker wants to give victims of sexual abuse more time to sue attacker

PHOENIX – A veteran state lawmaker is threatening to hold up the state budget until he gets a vote on his plan to give victims of childhood sexual abuse more time to sue their attackers.

Sen. Paul Boyer, R-Phoenix, said he has more than enough support to get final approval of at least some version of SB 1255 and send it to the governor. But the measure is bottled up because the people who chair two key committees have refused to give it a hearing.

So Boyer has decided to use a lawmaker’s ultimate weapon: refuse to support the one thing that the Legislature has to enact by June 30.

By himself that might not make a difference, with Republicans holding a17-13 edge in the Senate. But Boyer said he is lining up others who share his views and will have enough to make the threat stick.

And he’s got something else going for him: There are other Republicans who already are unhappy with some of the budget demands being made by Gov. Doug Ducey. His objection just adds to the opposition.

Current law gives victims two years after they turn 18 to file civil claims of rape and sex abuse. Boyer said that some people do not realize until into their 40s, while undergoing counseling, how they have been harmed by the things done to them.

But a key motivating factor behind the bill is that it provides an opportunity to publicly call out and sue those who may still be in positions of authority over children – and may, in fact, still be abusing children.

For the moment, the GOP leadership in neither the Senate nor the House, where a version of his bill also stalled, is showing any sign of overriding the decisions made by the chairs of the committees that would not advance Boyer’s measure. But Boyer thinks he can make the demand stick.

“The majority is on board,’’ he said of the Republicans who control both chambers, “as is the minority.’’

Boyer said he recognizes the risk that if he tries to hold up the process and fails that he marginalizes his role and his ability to make other demands.

“In my seven years, I’ve never done this before, until now,’’ he said. “It’s that important.’’

Boyer tried to get similar legislation approved last year, even getting it through the Senate Judiciary Committee. But then he ran up against Steve Yarbrough, at the time the Senate president, who refused to bring it to the floor “but wouldn’t tell me why.’’

This year the bill didn’t even get that far as Sen. Eddie Farnsworth, newly named to chair the Judiciary Committee, would not even give it a hearing.