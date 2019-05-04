OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, May 04
Weather  72.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Lawmaker wants to give victims of sexual abuse more time to sue attacker

Sen. Paul Boyer, R-Phoenix, said he has more than enough support to get final approval of at least some version of SB 1255 and send it to the governor. But the measure is bottled up because the people who chair two key committees have refused to give it a hearing. (Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services photo)

Sen. Paul Boyer, R-Phoenix, said he has more than enough support to get final approval of at least some version of SB 1255 and send it to the governor. But the measure is bottled up because the people who chair two key committees have refused to give it a hearing. (Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services photo)

HOWARD FISCHER, For The Daily Miner
Originally Published: May 4, 2019 7:20 p.m.

PHOENIX – A veteran state lawmaker is threatening to hold up the state budget until he gets a vote on his plan to give victims of childhood sexual abuse more time to sue their attackers.

Sen. Paul Boyer, R-Phoenix, said he has more than enough support to get final approval of at least some version of SB 1255 and send it to the governor. But the measure is bottled up because the people who chair two key committees have refused to give it a hearing.

So Boyer has decided to use a lawmaker’s ultimate weapon: refuse to support the one thing that the Legislature has to enact by June 30.

By himself that might not make a difference, with Republicans holding a17-13 edge in the Senate. But Boyer said he is lining up others who share his views and will have enough to make the threat stick.

And he’s got something else going for him: There are other Republicans who already are unhappy with some of the budget demands being made by Gov. Doug Ducey. His objection just adds to the opposition.

Current law gives victims two years after they turn 18 to file civil claims of rape and sex abuse. Boyer said that some people do not realize until into their 40s, while undergoing counseling, how they have been harmed by the things done to them.

But a key motivating factor behind the bill is that it provides an opportunity to publicly call out and sue those who may still be in positions of authority over children – and may, in fact, still be abusing children.

For the moment, the GOP leadership in neither the Senate nor the House, where a version of his bill also stalled, is showing any sign of overriding the decisions made by the chairs of the committees that would not advance Boyer’s measure. But Boyer thinks he can make the demand stick.

“The majority is on board,’’ he said of the Republicans who control both chambers, “as is the minority.’’

Boyer said he recognizes the risk that if he tries to hold up the process and fails that he marginalizes his role and his ability to make other demands.

“In my seven years, I’ve never done this before, until now,’’ he said. “It’s that important.’’

Boyer tried to get similar legislation approved last year, even getting it through the Senate Judiciary Committee. But then he ran up against Steve Yarbrough, at the time the Senate president, who refused to bring it to the floor “but wouldn’t tell me why.’’

This year the bill didn’t even get that far as Sen. Eddie Farnsworth, newly named to chair the Judiciary Committee, would not even give it a hearing.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Rep. Cobb stops vote on child abuse measure
Arizona Senate panel OKs hotline with hopes of preventing future school shootings
Lawmakers seek to expand free speech on campus
Senate votes to extend state income tax return deadline by 2 months
Former Rep. Don Shooter claims ‘orchestrated cover-up’ led to his removal from House

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SAT
04
Kaleidoscope of Color 2019, Prescott’s Festival of Iris
WED
08
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
08
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News