Letters | Has Satan taken over?

St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo, Sri Lanka, the site of bombings on Easter Sunday, April 25. Sri Lanka’s Catholics on Sunday, April 28, awoke to celebrate Mass in their homes by a televised broadcast as churches across the island nation shut over fears of militant attacks, a week after the Islamic State-claimed Easter suicide bombings. (Photo by Bernard Gagnon / Wikimedia Commons)

St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo, Sri Lanka, the site of bombings on Easter Sunday, April 25. Sri Lanka’s Catholics on Sunday, April 28, awoke to celebrate Mass in their homes by a televised broadcast as churches across the island nation shut over fears of militant attacks, a week after the Islamic State-claimed Easter suicide bombings. (Photo by Bernard Gagnon / Wikimedia Commons)

Dori Giehrl, Golden Valley
Originally Published: May 4, 2019 7:27 p.m.

In the wake of the Sri Lanka church bombings, it would seem that someone, some godless someones – not just the ISIS types – or maybe it is them not being able to tolerate Muslims who are turning to Christianity – are out to destroy all religions.

They started with the Muslims in New Zealand and have now attacked other religions as well.

Will it ever stop? What is the matter with the world these days? Where is all this hate coming from?

I'm glad that I'm at an age where I don't care anymore because this world has gone horribly wrong.

And, it just keeps on going to hell in a handbasket.

Has Satan finally taken over?

