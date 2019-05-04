Letters | Has Satan taken over?
In the wake of the Sri Lanka church bombings, it would seem that someone, some godless someones – not just the ISIS types – or maybe it is them not being able to tolerate Muslims who are turning to Christianity – are out to destroy all religions.
They started with the Muslims in New Zealand and have now attacked other religions as well.
Will it ever stop? What is the matter with the world these days? Where is all this hate coming from?
I'm glad that I'm at an age where I don't care anymore because this world has gone horribly wrong.
And, it just keeps on going to hell in a handbasket.
Has Satan finally taken over?
