OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, May 04
Weather  72.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County Supervisors set to approve over $1M in vehicle purchases

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 6 in the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 6 in the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: May 4, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – After a three-week-long hiatus, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors will assemble at 9.30 a.m. Monday, May 6 at 700 W. Beale St.

Here are some other items worth residents’ attention:

The board will proclaim Monday, May 6 to Saturday, May 11, 2019 Economic Development Week.

It will also approve purchasing of 20 new fleet vehicles from Chevrolet, Phoenix (a total bid amount of $503,129) and Findlay Automotive Group in Bullhead City ($644,081). While the county published a 300-page documentation related to the cars, it is not clear how they will be redistributed throughout the county and for what purposes.

The board is expected to authorize a “general fund contingency” of $75,000 that is requested for projected budget appropriation shortfalls in the Superior Court budget. The additional costs are attributed to a significant increase in jury trials, the addition of a second Grand Jury, and additional costs necessary for court interpreters for non-English speaking customers.

The issue of Municode is finally getting an open public hearing. In June, 2016, the board adopted Mohave County Ordinance 2016-05, which adopted and enacted a new code for the county. Following the adoption of Municode, staff discovered that it has not had the desired effect that the supervisors intended, and it is necessary to repeal Municode in order to maintain consistency and prevent confusion among the ordinances. By repealing Municode, the County would use the original source of ordinances as passed by the supervisors.

Supervisors will also consult with, and receive legal advice from, the public body's attorney concerning the complete employee complaints regarding Mohave County Development Services and Building Department Operations. No further details were available.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

County justice courts asking supervisors for increase in fees charged
What else is on the Supervisors’ immediate agenda?
4 things to know for Monday County’s Board of Supervisors meeting
Future of the fairgrounds is unclear, supervisors to consider 10-year lease extension
County courts rake in over $8 million

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SAT
04
Kaleidoscope of Color 2019, Prescott’s Festival of Iris
WED
08
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
08
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News