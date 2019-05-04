Mohave County Supervisors set to approve over $1M in vehicle purchases

KINGMAN – After a three-week-long hiatus, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors will assemble at 9.30 a.m. Monday, May 6 at 700 W. Beale St.

Here are some other items worth residents’ attention:

The board will proclaim Monday, May 6 to Saturday, May 11, 2019 Economic Development Week.

It will also approve purchasing of 20 new fleet vehicles from Chevrolet, Phoenix (a total bid amount of $503,129) and Findlay Automotive Group in Bullhead City ($644,081). While the county published a 300-page documentation related to the cars, it is not clear how they will be redistributed throughout the county and for what purposes.

The board is expected to authorize a “general fund contingency” of $75,000 that is requested for projected budget appropriation shortfalls in the Superior Court budget. The additional costs are attributed to a significant increase in jury trials, the addition of a second Grand Jury, and additional costs necessary for court interpreters for non-English speaking customers.

The issue of Municode is finally getting an open public hearing. In June, 2016, the board adopted Mohave County Ordinance 2016-05, which adopted and enacted a new code for the county. Following the adoption of Municode, staff discovered that it has not had the desired effect that the supervisors intended, and it is necessary to repeal Municode in order to maintain consistency and prevent confusion among the ordinances. By repealing Municode, the County would use the original source of ordinances as passed by the supervisors.

Supervisors will also consult with, and receive legal advice from, the public body's attorney concerning the complete employee complaints regarding Mohave County Development Services and Building Department Operations. No further details were available.