Obituary | Ray Rose

Ray Rose

Ray Rose

Originally Published: May 4, 2019 7:30 p.m.

Ray Rose went home to be with the Lord on April 27, 2019. Ray was born in Buckeye, Arizona in 1930 and was a long-time resident of Kingman, since 1986. After 35 years of service with El Paso Natural Gas, he retired. The couple moved to Thoreau, New Mexico. After retirement he enjoyed working maintenance at Hilltop Foursquare Church and fishing.

Ray is survived by his wife of 65 years; Jewel (Jo Ann), his three children; Deborah Grace of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Sandy (Grive) Rose, Michael (Julia) Rose, both of Kingman, and six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

A Memorial Service will be at 10 a.m. May 7 at Hilltop Foursquare Church, 2215 Emerson Ave., Kingman, Arizona. In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made to Joan & Diana Hospice House.

