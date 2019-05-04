Paving dates set for this week on Stockton Hill Road project

KINGMAN – Now that the City has received regulatory approval from the Arizona State Department of Environmental Quality and tie-ins are complete, crews on Stockton Hill Road are completing concrete work, removing old fire hydrants and finishing work on the culvert.

Crews are preparing for the mill and overlay on Stockton Hill Road, which will begin Monday, May 6. Stockton Hill Road will be milled and repaved between Airway Avenue and Gordon Drive. Portions of Kino Avenue and Gordon Drive will also be repaved on both sides of Stockton Hill Road.

The work schedule is as follows:

Monday, May 6: Work will begin at 7 p.m. Gordon Drive from approximately 200 feet west of Stockton Hill Road to Shadow Road. Gordon Drive will be closed in these areas and detours will be in place. One lane of Stockton Hill Road in each direction will remain open.

Monday, May 6: Airway Avenue intersection. The intersection will be closed in all directions, and detours will be in place ahead of the closure. Work will begin later in the evening after Gordon Drive.

Tuesday, May 7: Work will begin at 7 p.m. Northbound Stockton Hill Road outside lane from Airway Avenue to Gordon Drive. This lane will be closed while work occurs.

Tuesday, May 7: Kino Avenue from Stockton Hill Road to the driveway at Sonic. Work will begin after 7 p.m., as crews move north along Stockton Hill Road.

Wednesday, May 8: Work will begin at 7 p.m. Southbound Stockton Hill Road outside lane from Gordon Drive to Airway Avenue. This lane will be closed while work occurs. Wednesday, May 8 – Kino Avenue from Stockton Hill Road up to the driveway for Chase Bank. Work will begin after 7 p.m., as crews move south along Stockton Hill Road.

Thursday, May 9 and Friday, May 10: Work will begin at 7 p.m. each night. Northbound and southbound inside lanes and turn lanes from Airway Avenue to Gordon Drive. Lanes will be closed while work occurs. Cross traffic (left turns) will be open during daytime hours Friday. Sunday, May 12 and Monday, May 13 – Road striping will occur. Intermittent closures will take place, as crews stripe the road. Work will begin at 7 p.m. each night.

Wednesday, May 15 and Thursday, May 16: Concrete collars will be installed around all water valve covers and manhole lids. Work will occur during daytime hours, and traffic restrictions will be in place.

Crews will work to keep at least one driveway available for businesses that remain open. After the May 16 work is completed, all that will be left to do is stripe the road after 30 days.

Information provided by the City of Kingman