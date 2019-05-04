OFFERS
Sheriff: Havasu robbery suspect tied up employees
Parker man was arrested after second robbery at Desert Hills adult bookstore

Kerrigon Brandon Russell (Mohave County Sheriff's Office photo)

Scott Shindledecker, Today’s News-Herald
Originally Published: May 4, 2019 7:22 p.m.

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Lake Havasu City Police have arrested a Parker man who was allegedly involved in two armed robberies in the City this week.

According to Police, Kerrigon Brandon Russell, 23, was arrested at about 11:35 p.m. Thursday and charged with several felonies, including armed robbery, aggravated assault and kidnapping.

Police believe Russell was involved in the armed robberies of a beauty supply store at The Shops Monday and at an adult book store located on North London Bridge Thursday night.

The report indicated Sally Beauty Supply store employee was bound with zip ties and assaulted before the suspect, who was wearing a mask, fled with an unknown amount of cash Monday night.

In Thursday night’s incident, deputies from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a business in the 3500 block of North London Bridge about a robbery.

A man reporting the crime told police the suspect was a Native American male wearing shorts and was last seen driving southbound on London Bridge Road in a silver-colored sedan. He also said a female employee was tied up inside.

Police found the woman with her hands bound to a metal hand rail with zip ties.

Deputies saw swelling on her face and blood coming from her lip.

Deputies issued a bulletin for the man and his vehicle. Not long after, officers with Lake Havasu City Police saw the vehicle, stopped it on Highway 95 near SARA Park and arrested Russell.

In their preliminary investigation, evidence relating to the crimes were found inside Russell’s vehicle.

A search warrant was served and during police’s exam of the car, they found several zip ties consistent with the two robberies, an off-road style face mask, a pair of brass knuckles, and $674 in cash were recovered. A driver’s license belonging to the Sally Beauty Supply robbery victim was also located.

During his initial appearance, Russell was held on a $100,000.00 cash only bond and transferred to the custody of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation continues.

