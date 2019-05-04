OFFERS
String of Grand Canyon fatalities isn’t unusual, officials say, no changes planned

Four people have died in or near Grand Canyon National park in the last five weeks, but officials say the number isn’t unusual. Barriers like this on the Sourth Rim are meant to help keep visitors safe. (Photo by Carissa Wigginton/Cronkite News)

Carissa Wigginton, Cronkite News
Originally Published: May 4, 2019 7:28 p.m.

GRAND CANYON – Two non-life-threatening medical calls came in at once to Grand Canyon National Park’s 911 center one day in late April, and the park’s search and rescue team was dispatched.

Calls like these aren’t unusual: Last year, the team responded to 265 of them. But the very next day, a 70-year-old woman plummeted 200 feet to her death in the canyon, becoming the fourth fatality in or near the park in five weeks. It was the third fatality from an accidental fall in the park this year.

The three previous fatalities occurred over eight days. On April 3, a 67-year-old man fell about 400 feet below the rim east of Yavapai Geology Museum. A 50-year-old visitor from Hong Kong died on March 28 after he tried to get a photo of Grand Canyon West, The Arizona Republic reported. And the body of a possible foreign national was found March 26 in a forested area near the South Rim, ABC15 Arizona reported.

Park officials said the recent fatalities weren’t out of the ordinary – 17 people die at the Grand Canyon every year – and no safety changes are planned. However, there’s an increased focus on helping the park’s more than 6 million annual visitors understand the dangers that exist near the edge of a yawning chasm and of hiking in what will become excessively hot weather.

“The three (deaths) that we experienced happened in close proximity and time,” park spokesman John Quinley said April 22. “One of them was outside the park, so not within Grand Canyon National Park. There weren’t any common threads among those, you know, so it wasn’t anything particularly bad-weather related or some other event that sort of helped those to occur.”

Brandon Torres, the branch chief of emergency services at the park, heads the search and rescue team that’s tasked with ensuring the safety of visitors.

“It doesn’t seem like a rash of things to us,” said Torres, who has been with the park for 11 years. “(Fatal falls) happen once or twice a year some years, and some years not at all.”

Park staff are faced with the challenge of protecting the beauty of the Grand Canyon while also keeping people safe.

Brandon Torres, the branch chief of emergency services at Grand Canyon National Park, said the falls over the canyon’s edge are “super tragic moments, but the vast majority of the time we’re making fantastic saves.” (Photo by Carissa Wigginton/Cronkite News)

Barriers, ropes, signs, railings and interpretive messages – detailing how much water and food hikers should bring and other hiking tips – are safety measures found throughout the canyon.

There are a lot of causes for injuries and death in the canyon, ranging from visitors not being prepared for the challenging terrain to bad judgement to slipping on rocks. Torres said the falls over the edge are “super tragic moments, but the vast majority of the time we’re making fantastic saves.”

The search and rescue team, which is comprised of 75 to 80 law enforcement and emergency services personnel, recovers bodies in the canyon and responds to the 911 calls.

“I’ve been a part of some really horrible, tragic investigations,” Torres said. “One, where, somebody dropped the cap off their camera, not the lens, the little plastic cap, and they scrambled down and ended up falling over. I can think of another one where somebody’s hat blew off and they scrambled over the edge; there’s actually been a couple of those.”

Quinley said the Grand Canyon hosted 6.3 million visitors last year, which was a couple million more than a few years ago.

“By and large, everybody who comes here is safe,” he said.

The recent spate of deaths won’t result in changes to existing safety policies, Quinley said.

“We look at the statistics and the circumstances, whether they’re injuries or fatalities, and see if there’s some common thread there that can be fixed with a rule change, with a barrier, with different interpretive messages,” he said.

But often there isn’t a common theme, he said, or someone ignored the guidelines for a safe visit and did something that wasn’t safe.

Torres noted that few areas of the canyon are closed off.

“We want this great place to be accessible to the American people and to the people of the world, as much as possible,” he said.

Another consideration is the enormity of the Grand Canyon, which is 277 river-miles long. That makes effective enforcement a challenge, he said.

If a visitor wants to head off trail or peer over a precipice, Torres said, it better be an isolated event with no distractions or tomfoolery.

