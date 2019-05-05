Club for YOUth helps Kingman raise its kids

KINGMAN - Those who hope Kingman’s younger generations grow to be productive and responsible members of society would do well to remember that such characteristics don’t grow on trees but are learned through positive role models and people with a passion for preparing their neighbors for a successful future.

Just as children learn and grow with the passing of each birthday, so has The Club for YOUth in the 25 years it’s been educating and touching the hearts of children in the Heart of Route 66.

The Club for YOUth, formerly the Boys and Girls Club of Kingman, came about by meeting a need. When the club was incorporated in late December 1993, activities and after-school programs for young people were limited.

“It usually starts with a group of concerned citizens that want something for the kids to do in the community,” explained club CEO Bill Ward.

Terri Holloway, Kent Hoagland, Kathi Wright and Brad Rucker were a core part of that group of concerned citizens that brought the club to Kingman. In those early days, even as late as the early 2000s, the building looked far different than it does now. Dean Koalska, executive director from 1998 to 2002, said that saying the building was in a state of disrepair would be an understatement. But toward the end of his tenure, funds began to trickle in. In particular, a community development block grant and a fundraising effort courtesy of Eddie Lynch, a successful Phoenix businessman who grew up in Kingman and hosted a fundraiser for the club that raised around $30,000.

Usable space



“It really started to turn into a usable space with different, actual program areas rather than just a big open building where you had to find space wherever you could,” Koalska said.

The club has gone from serving around 40 kids a day, although sometimes as many as 100 in Koalska’s time, to a steady 100 today, with 467 youth served in 2018 alone. That summer, Ward said there was one week when 160 kids were at the club each day. While the look and name at the club has changed, its principles and core values have remained the same.

“We focus on programming that has been minimized or reduced within the school curriculum,” Ward said. “We focus on good character and citizenship, how to live a healthy lifestyle mentally, physically and nutritionally, and academic success. Basically, when the kids graduate we want them to be productive, responsible, caring individuals. Our society needs it, our community needs it. Children are our future. They’re going to be our future leaders, our future mayors, our future councils, our future presidents. We owe it to them to provide everything that they’ll possibly ever need.”

The club’s programs started modestly because money was an issue in the beginning. Often times, volunteers from throughout the community would come and teach the kids a skill or instruct a craft or exercise. While that’s still a part of the club’s curriculum, its concrete programs continue to expand. The Club for YOUth now has a technology room that will soon be focused on science, technology, engineering and math. Children learn about great artists of the 20th century in the art room, and great leaders of the 20th century in the learning center. The learning center is also a place for homework assistance.

Cooperation

Part of what helps to make the club successful in its efforts is the cooperation between its staff and parents. Should a behavioral or other issue arise with a child, the two work together to see it addressed. Koalska said families can sometimes only do so much, and that it’s up to the community to help fill in the blanks.



Becky Fawson, president of the board from 1999-2000 and an “advocate and supporter forever and always,” noted that some children leave school and return to an empty home.



“Better to send them some place like this where they are getting character building and homework assistance and positive role models in a safe environment,” she said. “It is just a great environment for kids for that after-school care, and affordable for the parents who don’t have other options.”

The Club for YOUth IT’S MISSION: To invest in and to motivate our community’s youth so they are inspired to become responsible, productive and caring citizens. IT’S VISION: To contribute positively to the families and children in our community by providing a premier youth development agency that will help shape its future leaders. IT’S VALUES: • MENTOR – Applying best practices to cultivate mentors that exemplify: o Compassion for kids o Desire to inspire youth o Desire to be inspired o Energy • ENRICH – Offering programs that enhance the creativity that has been minimized within the school curriculum. • ENTERTAIN – Continually striving to provide a positive environment where kids want to go to have Fun! • SOCIALIZE – Providing children with the opportunity to learn values, attitudes, and actions that encourage positive social interaction. • SECURE – Creating an environment where kids feel safe from harm and judgment.

The influence the club has on young Kingmanites doesn’t end when they walk through the doors for the day, or even for the last time. Fawson noted that when kids, some of whom are now actually adults, see Ward or another current or past employee at the club or around town, they take time to visit and catch up on each other’s lives. For Koalska, there’s a sense of pride in knowing a positive impact has been made. Ward calls those instances “goose bump moments.”

“It’s a very emotional experience because you hope you can make an impact in every child’s life,” Ward said. “And realistically, you can’t. But to see that you have made an impact in a child’s life, that’s when you realize, ‘Yeah, this is what I’m meant to do.’”

“And I think a lot of times you’re making an impact that you don’t even know you’re making,” added Fawson.

Since Ward believes an organization should always be expanding and improving, that’s the direction in which the Club for YOUth will go. What’s next on the agenda for the club? A new, larger facility that will allow it to serve more children and their families. Ward said he’s promised the community he’ll have a plan in stone by 2020.

“So I have seven months to get my stone carved out for what we’re doing,” he said. “But it will be great, it will definitely be a great future. We want to make sure it’s not just about the club, it’s about the community.”

There are so many ways to get involved at the Club for YOUth. Those interested can volunteer their time, give donations or advocate around town and online. For more information, head to the club’s website at clubforyouth.org, give them a call at 928-718-0033 or email Ward at bill@theclubforyouth.org.

“They’re going to be your next mayor, your next council person, your next police officer,” Fawson said of the young Kingmanites at Club for YOUth. “They’re the future. Somebody took care of you, so it’s your turn to take care of the next generation.”