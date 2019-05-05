Council expected to approve land sale at airport

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman has been offered a $22,090 matching grant through the Arizona Department of Transportation Multimodal Planning Division Aeronautics Group for the ongoing Airport Master Plan Update project. City Council will talk about approving the grant at its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 7 at Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

Over seven acres of land at the Kingman Airport and Industrial Park were auctioned on April 24 at the appraised value of $310,000. The bidder was T.J. Mark, LLC of ISCO Industries. Council is recommending to approve the bid, which will add $310,000 to the airport fund.

ISCO is a national company that distributes HDPE pipe, fittings, and jointing equipment. They also fabricate HDPE pipe and sheet stock to manufacture fittings and structure by machining and welding. The company is proposing to expand their exiting storage capabilities.

Council will consider approving the bid from Lantis Productions for the Fourth of July fireworks show. The show will have a financial impact of $25,000.

Council will proclaim the week of May 12-18 as National Hospital Week with the theme of “Celebrating Hope and Healing.” The proclamation will urge all citizens to show appreciation and recognize the role hospitals play in the community.

The City is also proclaiming the week of May 6-11 as Economic Development Week to recognize the efforts of the City of Kingman Economic Development Staff, Economic Development Advisory Commission, and Airport Advisory Commission and to reaffirm the importance of economic development in the City.

As for the entire month of May, the city is presenting a proclamation marking the month as International Code Council National Building Safety month. Citizens are encouraged to improve building safety at home and in the community.