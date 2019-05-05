First responders luncheon hosted by Keller Williams realty

KINGMAN – To honor first responders and everything they do when sacrificing their lives to save the lives of others, Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty is hosting a luncheon for them.

The lunch will have live entertainment, an ice cream truck and street tacos. The event starts at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 9 at 2800 Hualapai Mountain Road, Suite G.

Information provided by Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty