Horoscopes | May 6, 2019

Birthdays: Gabourey Sidibe, 36; George Clooney, 58; Tom Bergeron, 64; Willie Mays, 88.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Make your own opportunities. Present what you have to offer, and you will gain support and access to a stable future.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A little patience, thought and planning will go a long way. A financial opportunity is heading your way, and personal improvements are within reach.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20):Relationships should be based on honesty, integrity and equality. A physical activity or intellectual pursuit will spark your enthusiasm.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t lose sight of your goal because someone is trying to outmaneuver you. Persistence is key.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Consistency will matter. A partnership will require complete honesty and the willingness to compromise if it is going to be beneficial.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t let anyone take advantage of you or ruin your plans. If change is needed, make it happen, and if learning something new will help you lock in an opportunity, do your best to raise your qualifications.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A domestic or personal situation can be resolved if everyone involved is willing to do his or her part. Laziness will not be tolerated.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You’ll be drawn to people and projects that are unique and could benefit from what you have to contribute. Don’t go overboard; let others do their part while you focus on what you do best.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Stick close to home and to the people you know you can trust. A personal change will help shift your focus to a healthier lifestyle.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Control your emotions when dealing with friends, relatives and peers. Home improvements will help take your mind off someone who is causing you grief.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You have more opportunities than you realize. Greater involvement with organizations or people you have worked with in the past will lead to prospects that not only interest you, but have the potential to be prosperous as well.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t let anger take over. Your time and energy will be better spent helping a cause or collecting favors in order to reach an objective.