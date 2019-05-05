Horoscopes | May 6, 2019
Birthdays: Gabourey Sidibe, 36; George Clooney, 58; Tom Bergeron, 64; Willie Mays, 88.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Make your own opportunities. Present what you have to offer, and you will gain support and access to a stable future.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A little patience, thought and planning will go a long way. A financial opportunity is heading your way, and personal improvements are within reach.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20):Relationships should be based on honesty, integrity and equality. A physical activity or intellectual pursuit will spark your enthusiasm.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t lose sight of your goal because someone is trying to outmaneuver you. Persistence is key.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Consistency will matter. A partnership will require complete honesty and the willingness to compromise if it is going to be beneficial.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t let anyone take advantage of you or ruin your plans. If change is needed, make it happen, and if learning something new will help you lock in an opportunity, do your best to raise your qualifications.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A domestic or personal situation can be resolved if everyone involved is willing to do his or her part. Laziness will not be tolerated.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You’ll be drawn to people and projects that are unique and could benefit from what you have to contribute. Don’t go overboard; let others do their part while you focus on what you do best.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Stick close to home and to the people you know you can trust. A personal change will help shift your focus to a healthier lifestyle.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Control your emotions when dealing with friends, relatives and peers. Home improvements will help take your mind off someone who is causing you grief.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You have more opportunities than you realize. Greater involvement with organizations or people you have worked with in the past will lead to prospects that not only interest you, but have the potential to be prosperous as well.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t let anger take over. Your time and energy will be better spent helping a cause or collecting favors in order to reach an objective.
- 10-pound ice chunk crashes through Havasu homeowner’s roof
- Poll asks community what restaurants, retailers it wants in Kingman
- KUSD changes school times for upcoming school year
- Mohave County History
- Obituary
- Are Kingman babies healthy?
- Kingman man flees from deputies in a bulldozer
- Mohave 911
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Council addresses possible revenue sources for Kingman
- Mohave 911
- 'Big Cat' mauls owner of Keepers of the Wild animal park near Kingman
- Nine arrested in county-wide minor sexual exploitation sting
- Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
- Laughlin River Regatta canceled
- Run to the river: 2019 Laughlin River Run in full swing
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- Kingman man charged with felony child abuse
- 10-pound ice chunk crashes through Havasu homeowner’s roof
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
08
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
08
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
10
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*