Lee Williams High School students hear from Bogi from ‘All Girls Garage’

CUTLINE: Sarah “Bogi” Lateiner, a mechanic from the show “All Girls Garage” spoke to various Lee Williams High School students about the automotive industry during an assembly on Monday, April 29, 2019. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

CUTLINE: Sarah “Bogi” Lateiner, a mechanic from the show “All Girls Garage” spoke to various Lee Williams High School students about the automotive industry during an assembly on Monday, April 29, 2019. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: May 5, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – Students at Lee Williams High School had the opportunity to hear from Sarah “Bogi” Lateiner, a mechanic from the show “All Girls Garage” on the Velocity channel. One of her passions is being an advocate for bringing more women into the automotive business.

Students from the Career and Technical Education automotive class had the opportunity to ask her questions about the automotive industry and especially how it is being on TV. Other members of the student body also had the chance to hear her story during an assembly.

From the start, Lateiner had an interest in auto mechanics and decided to go forward and sign up for her automotive class in high school. She was the second girl ever to have signed up since the class first began.

“Everybody laughed at me for it,” she said.

Not only did she share about her favorite cars to work on, which are the broken ones, but also told students it’s OK to follow your passion.

photo

Sarah “Bogi” Lateiner speaks to the Lee Williams High School audience April 29, 2019. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

She went to college to study law and after that went to a technical school to get her associates in automotive technology. She then worked for BMW for seven years and decided it was time to write a new chapter.

“It’s never too late to change your mind on what you want to be when you grow up,” she said.

Bogi decided to quit her job and start her own business with $200 to her name. She told students not to do that. Eventually her business grew to an 8,000 square-foot shop doing over $1 million in sales.

She got to the big screen by auditioning after being approached by the creators of “All Girls Garage.” She has now been doing the show for eight years where she and two other women work on car restorations, DIY projects, upgrades and modifications.

