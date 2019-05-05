OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, May 05
Weather  73.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mono continues to linger around the schools

Kingman Academy of Learning Middle School sent home a letter Wednesday notifying parents of a recent mono case at the school. (Daily Miner file photo)

Kingman Academy of Learning Middle School sent home a letter Wednesday notifying parents of a recent mono case at the school. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: May 5, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – School is coming to an end, but mononucleosis cases are still showing up at schools around Kingman.

Kingman Academy of Learning Middle School sent home a letter Wednesday notifying parents of a recent mono case at the school. The parent of the child notified the school and it’s the only case that is known right now.

KAMS custodial staff cleaned all the common areas. School officials advised parents to keep students home if they have fever or flu like symptoms.

Hualapai Elementary also reported one case of mono. It is unknown if other schools in Kingman have mono cases.

Mono spreads through kissing, coughing, sneezing and any contact with saliva of a contagious person. It can also spread through sharing straws, drinking glasses, eating utensils or toothbrushes.

Mono symptoms include fever, sore throat and fatigue. If a parent or caregiver is concerned that their child has contracted mono, they are encouraged to speak with their child’s physician. Symptoms appear from four to six weeks after exposure.

Information provided by Kingman Academy Middle School

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Mono case at Hualapai Elementary, other cases unknown in county
Swine flu cases confirmed at Kingman schools
Case of mumps confirmed in southern Arizona
Havasu 6-year-old had H1N1
Hygiene key to keeping virus outbreak at bay

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
08
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
08
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
10
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News