Mono continues to linger around the schools

KINGMAN – School is coming to an end, but mononucleosis cases are still showing up at schools around Kingman.

Kingman Academy of Learning Middle School sent home a letter Wednesday notifying parents of a recent mono case at the school. The parent of the child notified the school and it’s the only case that is known right now.

KAMS custodial staff cleaned all the common areas. School officials advised parents to keep students home if they have fever or flu like symptoms.

Hualapai Elementary also reported one case of mono. It is unknown if other schools in Kingman have mono cases.

Mono spreads through kissing, coughing, sneezing and any contact with saliva of a contagious person. It can also spread through sharing straws, drinking glasses, eating utensils or toothbrushes.

Mono symptoms include fever, sore throat and fatigue. If a parent or caregiver is concerned that their child has contracted mono, they are encouraged to speak with their child’s physician. Symptoms appear from four to six weeks after exposure.

Information provided by Kingman Academy Middle School