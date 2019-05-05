Mono continues to linger around the schools
KINGMAN – School is coming to an end, but mononucleosis cases are still showing up at schools around Kingman.
Kingman Academy of Learning Middle School sent home a letter Wednesday notifying parents of a recent mono case at the school. The parent of the child notified the school and it’s the only case that is known right now.
KAMS custodial staff cleaned all the common areas. School officials advised parents to keep students home if they have fever or flu like symptoms.
Hualapai Elementary also reported one case of mono. It is unknown if other schools in Kingman have mono cases.
Mono spreads through kissing, coughing, sneezing and any contact with saliva of a contagious person. It can also spread through sharing straws, drinking glasses, eating utensils or toothbrushes.
Mono symptoms include fever, sore throat and fatigue. If a parent or caregiver is concerned that their child has contracted mono, they are encouraged to speak with their child’s physician. Symptoms appear from four to six weeks after exposure.
Information provided by Kingman Academy Middle School
- 10-pound ice chunk crashes through Havasu homeowner’s roof
- Poll asks community what restaurants, retailers it wants in Kingman
- KUSD changes school times for upcoming school year
- Mohave County History
- Obituary
- Are Kingman babies healthy?
- Kingman man flees from deputies in a bulldozer
- Mohave 911
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Council addresses possible revenue sources for Kingman
- Mohave 911
- 'Big Cat' mauls owner of Keepers of the Wild animal park near Kingman
- Nine arrested in county-wide minor sexual exploitation sting
- Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
- Laughlin River Regatta canceled
- Run to the river: 2019 Laughlin River Run in full swing
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- Kingman man charged with felony child abuse
- 10-pound ice chunk crashes through Havasu homeowner’s roof
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
08
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
08
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
10
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*