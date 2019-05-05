OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, May 05
Weather  73.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Edward Clyde Ulrich

Edward Clyde Ulrich

Edward Clyde Ulrich

Originally Published: May 5, 2019 7:28 p.m.

Edward Clyde Ulrich (Ed), age 78, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Kingman Regional Medical Center Joan and Diana Hospice House in Kingman, Arizona following a short battle with colon cancer. He was born May 20, 1940, in Oakdale, California to Clyde and Elsie Ulrich. He was a 1958 graduate of Oakdale High School. He married Frances Williams (Lori) on June 18, 1966 in Modesto, California. He worked as a plant superintendent for White Cap in Hayward, California and retired in 1995 at age 55. Ed truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; fishing, hunting, shooting archery, and traveling with his wife.

Ed will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 53 years; Frances Ulrich (Lori), his daughter; Heather Muhle (Gary), his two granddaughters; Kelsey Gillespie and Savannah Zembik (Mitch); and great-granddaughter; Samantha Zembik. In addition, Ed is survived by his brother; Charles Ulrich (Diane), his sister; Susan Medley (Wayne), both of Oakdale, California, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service in memory of Ed will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 28 at the Connection Point Church, 4435 N. Shadow Road, Kingman, AZ 86409, with Pastor Dave Hodgdon officiating. A reception will immediately follow. Family, friends, and others whose lives Ed touched are invited.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Edward Covington
Obituary | Jon A. Finley
Obituary | Robert (Bobby) Rossi
James Arthur Hart
Arthur Edward Buss

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News