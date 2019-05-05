Obituary | Edward Clyde Ulrich

Edward Clyde Ulrich (Ed), age 78, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Kingman Regional Medical Center Joan and Diana Hospice House in Kingman, Arizona following a short battle with colon cancer. He was born May 20, 1940, in Oakdale, California to Clyde and Elsie Ulrich. He was a 1958 graduate of Oakdale High School. He married Frances Williams (Lori) on June 18, 1966 in Modesto, California. He worked as a plant superintendent for White Cap in Hayward, California and retired in 1995 at age 55. Ed truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; fishing, hunting, shooting archery, and traveling with his wife.

Ed will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 53 years; Frances Ulrich (Lori), his daughter; Heather Muhle (Gary), his two granddaughters; Kelsey Gillespie and Savannah Zembik (Mitch); and great-granddaughter; Samantha Zembik. In addition, Ed is survived by his brother; Charles Ulrich (Diane), his sister; Susan Medley (Wayne), both of Oakdale, California, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service in memory of Ed will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 28 at the Connection Point Church, 4435 N. Shadow Road, Kingman, AZ 86409, with Pastor Dave Hodgdon officiating. A reception will immediately follow. Family, friends, and others whose lives Ed touched are invited.