Obituary | Linda Michelle Fairfield

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Linda Michelle Fairfield, who passed away April 25, 2019 at her home in Kingman, Arizona. Linda was born Feb. 28, 1964 in Eloy, Arizona to Darrell and Betty Simmons. She attended Auburn and Casa Grande Union High Schools and later attended Mohave Community College. She resided in Kingman the last 40 years and has been a dedicated employee of Smith’s Grocery Store.

Linda is survived by her sisters; Deborah Carlson, Laney Dalbey and Charlotte Scott, brothers; Mike, Scott and Harold (Jumper) Simmons, sons; Joshua (Sara) Jackson and Joseph (Felicia) Jackson, grandsons; Liam, Eric and Caleb Jackson, 11 nieces and nephews and 12 great-nieces and -nephews.

Linda is preceded into earth by her parents; Darrell and Betty Simmons, late husband; Bradley Fairfield, grandparents; Mr. and Mrs. George Simmons and Mr. and Mrs. Harold Chandler.

Linda will be remembered as a loving wife, nurturing mother and loving grandmother. She touched the lives of many and will forever be missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held at noon Monday, May 13, 2019 at New Life Church, 419 Harrison St., Kingman, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Joe Jackson, 3231 N. Apache St., Kingman, Arizona 86401.