Obituary | Sherry Lee Bechtel-Knight

Sherry Lee Bechtel-Knight, a long-time Kingman resident, entered into eternal life on April 27, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona, after a long battle with kidney disease and Rheumatoid Arthritis. She was born Feb. 7, 1954 to George L. and Dian O. Bechtel in Monterey Park, California.

Sherry had such joy in raising four boys and is survived by her sons; Michael (Kandi) Bechtel of North Las Vegas, Nevada, Justin Bechtel of Kingman, Arizona, Greg (Blair) Bechtel of Neederland, Texas, and Mark (Jessica) Knight of Kingman, Arizona, two brothers; Mark Bechtel of Riverside, California, and Bill (Lulu) Bechtel of Yuciapa, California, sister; Lori (Carlos) Rooks of Kingman, Arizona, and her best friend; Sharon Williams of Kingman, Arizona.

She was “Grammy” to Erica, Savannah and Jeffrey Bechtel of Neederland, Texas, and “Nana” to Roger, Aubreigh, Maddison, and Alexander Knight of Kingman, Arizona, and many nieces and nephews.

Sherry was proceeded in death by her parents, grandparents, nephew; Matthew Ryan Bechtel, and sister-in-law; Christine Bechtel.

Sherry’s Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Monday May 6, 2019 at Family Bible Church, 2040 Golden Gate Ave., Kingman, Arizona. Reception to follow at The Eagles Lodge, 4536 Patsy Dr., Kingman, Arizona.