OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, May 05
Weather  73.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Sherry Lee Bechtel-Knight

Sherry Lee Bechtel-Knight

Sherry Lee Bechtel-Knight

Originally Published: May 5, 2019 7:29 p.m.

Sherry Lee Bechtel-Knight, a long-time Kingman resident, entered into eternal life on April 27, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona, after a long battle with kidney disease and Rheumatoid Arthritis. She was born Feb. 7, 1954 to George L. and Dian O. Bechtel in Monterey Park, California.

Sherry had such joy in raising four boys and is survived by her sons; Michael (Kandi) Bechtel of North Las Vegas, Nevada, Justin Bechtel of Kingman, Arizona, Greg (Blair) Bechtel of Neederland, Texas, and Mark (Jessica) Knight of Kingman, Arizona, two brothers; Mark Bechtel of Riverside, California, and Bill (Lulu) Bechtel of Yuciapa, California, sister; Lori (Carlos) Rooks of Kingman, Arizona, and her best friend; Sharon Williams of Kingman, Arizona.

She was “Grammy” to Erica, Savannah and Jeffrey Bechtel of Neederland, Texas, and “Nana” to Roger, Aubreigh, Maddison, and Alexander Knight of Kingman, Arizona, and many nieces and nephews.

Sherry was proceeded in death by her parents, grandparents, nephew; Matthew Ryan Bechtel, and sister-in-law; Christine Bechtel.

Sherry’s Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Monday May 6, 2019 at Family Bible Church, 2040 Golden Gate Ave., Kingman, Arizona. Reception to follow at The Eagles Lodge, 4536 Patsy Dr., Kingman, Arizona.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Dian O. Bechtel
Obituary | Betty Louise (Hobson) Moore
Obituary: April Dawn Adams
Obituary | Louise T. Espinosa
Obituary | Mary Lou Hill Garrett Lynn Harbour

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News