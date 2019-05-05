Thank You Letter | T&R Collision Repair
Hats off to T&R Collision Repair for being a living example of the love and charity of Kingman’s Christian Community!
It is easy to grow cynical over 40 years of watching the Kingman Christian Community support our local businesses. It must be “good business” to be a part of the community of believers.
My home was built by a Christian company, my roof was repaired by a Christian company, my plumbing was repaired by three Christian contractors, and even my carpets have been maintained by a Christian company.
Yet, only T&R Collision has witnessed to what a Christian would do. Thank heaven for the genuine thing.
