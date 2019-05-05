‘UglyDolls’ is the perfect movie for tots

"UglyDolls" feels like an extended YouTube kids’ video with Jumpscape songs performed by a cast of well-known entertainers.

What would otherwise be an unbearable, animated musical for parents is blessed by characters who can carry a tune and hold incredible notes.

This is a perfect film to endure when you have the kids but have no energy for entertaining them. The bobble-headed dolls, bright colors, and dance-prance score will keep tots interested in the Hasbro dolls brought-to-life.

No stranger to press scrutiny over her weight and image, Grammy winner Kelly Clarkson voices Moxy – a pink, plush toy doll who dreams of one day being homed with her very own kid. Moxy lives in Uglyville, a colorful town made of stuffed buildings adorned with big stitches and oversized buttons where ugly, plush dolls live.

Newcomers to the town arrive via a pipe disguised as a flower. One day, Moxy travels through the flower-pipe with her best friends; Uglydog, Wage, Babo, and Lucky Bat. They discover that they actually live under a magical doll factory.

The desirable dolls made in the factory are disturbingly skinny, resemble their human kid and wear preppy suits or skirts with neatly styled yarn hair. After training and inspection, desirable dolls are shipped to their kid and rejected dolls are sent through the recycling pipe to Uglyville.

Mind-numbing would be an improvement for this hapless, wanna-be-good-messaged film. The plot is stolen from other films, there are no great laughs, it lacks sentimentality and there is zero character development.

It's hard to believe this is written by "Spy Kids’" Robert Rodriguez, as the loosely thinned message resonates as ugliness can overcome beauty with hard work and makeovers. In the end, beautiful people need to learn how to have fun – because beauty is time-consuming – and ugly people can show them how because ugly is easy and carefree.

A trio of daft mean girls are like menacing Charlie's Angels for the manager of the desirable dolls’ training program, Lou (voiced by Nick Jonas). The message: Pretty girls follow pretty boys and bully ugly people.

Voice talent includes Wanda Sykes, Pitbull, Blake Shelton, Gabriel Iglesias, Leehom Wang, Natalie Martinez, Charli XCX and Lizzo. The only bright moment is a rousing duet between Janelle Monàe and Kelly Clarkson that is worthy of a big budget Disney film.

For Toddlers who like songs and funny characters – 5 out of 5 Ugly Dolls

For Adults who are tired of Baby Shark, mindless videos and desperately need a grown-up night – 0 out of 5 Ugly Flowers

For Adults who need a break from their kids (or other people's kids) or teachers who need to show a film so they can grade in peace – 4 out of 5 Uglyvilles