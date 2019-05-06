14 children earn bicycles by reading books

KINGMAN – One of the greatest ways to make a difference in the world is to encourage children to read.

Kingman Masonic Lodge No. 22 took that to heart and did so for 14 children. The next best award for the children were the bicycles they earned through the lodge’s “Bikes for Books” program.

“Bikes for Books” was established to recognize and reward school students for reading excellence, and local schools tailored the program to select nominees.

Though some students couldn’t attend the actual bike giveaway ceremony, they will receive their bikes at a later date.

The students came from Black Mountain Elementary School, Kingman Academy of Learning Intermediate and Middle schools, Cerbat Elementary, Cedar Hills, and Manzanita schools. The children read books and presented book reports on them.

Each student received one entry into a drawing for each book they read and another entry if they prepared a book report. At the end of the reading competition, the names of the winners were drawn randomly from the container with the entries.

The Masonic Lodge purchased the bicycles from Kingman Sears at a reduced price, and the 14 bicycle safety helmets also given away were purchased by the Kingman Shrine Club.