Messersmith presents history of local tunnels
Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club's April 5 speaker was Kingman historian and fellow club member, Dan Messersmith, who told the club about the Kingman tunnels. Most, if not all, of the tunnels originating prior to 1888 were destroyed in the devastating fires of 1888, 1898 and 1907. Two tunnels were built in 1909, the first for a steam pipe under the Powerhouse running east, and the second for a large sewer system by the railroad. These have since been sealed up with no access today.
Information provided by Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club
