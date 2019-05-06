Celebrate Mother’s Day at the 41st annual Kingman Festival of the Arts

Mother’s Day.

A day when mothers from all corners of the world are celebrated. Whether they are here with us physically or in our hearts, mothers are shown the love they deserve.

In Kingman, sons, daughters, husbands and families can take their loving mothers out to the Metcalfe Park to enjoy various artists, food, musical talents and vendors.

The 41st annual Kingman Festival of the Arts is returning for families to spend time with their mothers and to browse the wares of over 70 vendors.

Karen Brown, Kingman Rotary 66 president-elect, is herself a mother who is looking forward to spending time with other mothers during the festival.

“There’s a little bit of everything,” Brown said.

Some of that everything includes jewelry, woodworkers and photographers. For children, there will be a sand-art station and other arts and crafts to put their hands in with their mothers.

Western Animal Humane Society will be there with animals up for adoption.

Brown said seven or eight food vendors, including kettle corn, Indian fry bread, hot dogs and shaved ice. Black Bridge Brewery and Diana’s Wine Cellar are expected to be on hand providing adult beverages.

Musical entertainment includes Leonard Interior, Black Lemon, Casey Frank, Ken Kordes and Monte Neil. Live entertainment also includes belly dancers.

“It’s a really nice way to spend Mother’s Day,” Brown said.

The Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club has been working hard to bring the festival together. It’s the club’s biggest fundraiser they hold to raise money for local and international projects.

Local projects Rotarians have helped with around the community have included providing the all-accessible swing at Metcalfe Park, and refurbishing a room at Child Protective Services.

Internationally, the club helps with safe drinking water programs and mobile medical services for women and children.

Festival-goers will have the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets in order to win prizes.



The two-day event is from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, May 11 and 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, May 12 at Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St. The event is free.

“Come out to support the Rotary and support the community,” Brown said.