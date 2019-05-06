OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, May 07
Weather  56.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Celebrate Mother’s Day at the 41st annual Kingman Festival of the Arts

Kingman Festival of the Arts is once again slated for Mother’s Day weekend. (Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club photo)

Kingman Festival of the Arts is once again slated for Mother’s Day weekend. (Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club photo)

mugshot photo
By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: May 6, 2019 7:27 p.m.

Mother’s Day.

A day when mothers from all corners of the world are celebrated. Whether they are here with us physically or in our hearts, mothers are shown the love they deserve.

In Kingman, sons, daughters, husbands and families can take their loving mothers out to the Metcalfe Park to enjoy various artists, food, musical talents and vendors.

The 41st annual Kingman Festival of the Arts is returning for families to spend time with their mothers and to browse the wares of over 70 vendors.

Karen Brown, Kingman Rotary 66 president-elect, is herself a mother who is looking forward to spending time with other mothers during the festival.

“There’s a little bit of everything,” Brown said.

Some of that everything includes jewelry, woodworkers and photographers. For children, there will be a sand-art station and other arts and crafts to put their hands in with their mothers.

Western Animal Humane Society will be there with animals up for adoption.

Brown said seven or eight food vendors, including kettle corn, Indian fry bread, hot dogs and shaved ice. Black Bridge Brewery and Diana’s Wine Cellar are expected to be on hand providing adult beverages.

Musical entertainment includes Leonard Interior, Black Lemon, Casey Frank, Ken Kordes and Monte Neil. Live entertainment also includes belly dancers.

“It’s a really nice way to spend Mother’s Day,” Brown said.

The Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club has been working hard to bring the festival together. It’s the club’s biggest fundraiser they hold to raise money for local and international projects.

Local projects Rotarians have helped with around the community have included providing the all-accessible swing at Metcalfe Park, and refurbishing a room at Child Protective Services.

Internationally, the club helps with safe drinking water programs and mobile medical services for women and children.

Festival-goers will have the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets in order to win prizes.

The two-day event is from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, May 11 and 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, May 12 at Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St. The event is free.

“Come out to support the Rotary and support the community,” Brown said.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Kingman Festival of the Arts makes its way through town Mother’s Day weekend
It’s a Festival of the Arts: Annual gathering returns to Metcalfe Park
The 40th annual Kingman Festival of the Arts takes place at Metcalfe Park this weekend
Kingman Festival of the Arts keeps focus local
Oktoberfest in Kingman: Embrace the German, and don’t forget ‘Prost!’

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
08
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
08
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
10
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News