A cooler May, and perhaps a milder summer

Milder weather means an extended hiking season. The desert is in bloom on Monolith Garden Trail at Metwell Drive. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: May 6, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – The second week of May is surprisingly cool with cloudy days, and maybe even some rain here and there. The weather is expected to stay like this for another seven to 10 days, the National Weather Service in Las Vegas predicts.

“Thunderstorms and showers are typical during the transition toward the summer,” said Las Vegas National Weather Service forecaster Andrew Gorlow. “This year is a little unusual. By this time of year, the storm systems are usually further to the north. Instead, things are still pretty active. We do have the lower pressure more to the south than normal.”

That means showers, thunderstorms and rain, particularly between Wednesday, May 8 and Sunday May 11.

“We are not looking at wide-spread rain though,” Gorlow added. “Just enough cold pressure to keep us cooler.”

Does a colder May mean a colder summer?

“Possibly,” Gorlow said. “The Climate Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland thinks temperatures this summer (in Kingman) might be lower than normal. Of course, it’s not guaranteed.”

Summer 2019 should break record temperatures on both coasts, but it will be relatively kind to Arizona. The real heat will come to Arizona in August, The Weather Channel predicts. That is good news, not only for people, but for wildlife as well.

