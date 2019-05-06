OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, May 07
Weather  56.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Dear Abby | Daughter tries to mediate among estranged family

mugshot photo
By Abigail Van Buren
Originally Published: May 6, 2019 7:20 p.m.

Dear Abby: My sister “Thea” has distanced herself from the family. Our parents were mentally, physically and emotionally abusive while we were growing up.

I feel stuck in the middle of chaos. Thea told them she wants nothing to do with them.

Recently, she contacted me asking me to suggest that my parents help out a family member who was in dire straits. Their response was that if she wanted something from them, she needed to ask them herself and not through an intermediary.

I’m at a loss as to how to tell both sides that I’m tired of being the middleman, as this has become an emotional thing between all parties involved. I’m also not sure how to open the discussion for them to air their differences whether they reconcile or not. Help! – Stuck in the Middle

Dear Stuck: Thea has cut herself off from your parents for good reason. You are no more “in the middle” than you want to be. Tell your sister that if a family member is in trouble, that person should approach your parents and ask for help, not do it through you or another intermediary.

Dear Abby: I have a 27-year-old son, “Bobby.” He was living with me and his grandma, and two years ago he got a puppy, which I took care of, potty-trained and fed. Needless to say, he became a family dog, and my 83-year-old mom became quite attached to him.

Bobby started dating a gal. After four months, they decided to move in together, and he took Champ with him. My mom has been crying every day for our pet.

Because they both work, they leave Champ home alone all day, and he howls until they get home. I asked Bobby if we could have visitation once a week because we miss Champ so much. His girlfriend got involved and told me Champ is their dog and they are not sharing him.

I no longer have a relationship with my son over the dog and girlfriend, and my mother has a broken heart. Am I wrong here? – Canine War in California

Dear War: You weren’t wrong to be upset. Your mistake was letting the disagreement cause an estrangement from your son. If Champ’s incessant howling causes a problem for Bobby’s neighbors, he and his girlfriend might be receptive to letting you and Grandma take him while they are working. However, if they cannot see the logic, consider adopting a rescue dog to ease your mother’s aching heart and give her something else to love other than Champ.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Abby | Transgender man has kept full story from his parents
Dear Abby: Mom sees danger everywhere as daughter leaves for school
Dear Abby | Family split by repercussions of a long-repressed assault
Dear Abby: Girlfriend urges more pushback against disapproving parents
Dear Abby: It's woman's choice to babysit for fee, not fiance's

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
08
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
08
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
10
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News