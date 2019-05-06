OFFERS
Early morning fire knocked down by KFD, NACFD

Kingman Fire Department Engines 231, 221, 331, and 321 were called to action along with Battalion 2, Battalion 3, and AMR 35 to the 800 block of Crestwood Lane in early hours of Monday, May 6, 2019. No injuries were reported. (Kingman Fire Department photo)

Kingman Fire Department Engines 231, 221, 331, and 321 were called to action along with Battalion 2, Battalion 3, and AMR 35 to the 800 block of Crestwood Lane in early hours of Monday, May 6, 2019. No injuries were reported. (Kingman Fire Department photo)

Originally Published: May 6, 2019 1:57 p.m.

KINGMAN – Four fire engines and two departments quickly brought a structure fire under control in the early hours of Monday, May 6, 2019.

Kingman Fire Department Engines 231, 221, 331, and 321 were called to action along with Battalion 2, Battalion 3, and AMR 35 to the 800 block of Crestwood Lane.

The residents have all been accounted for and no injuries were sustained by the residents and fire fighters.

Fire personnel arrived on scene and found fire and smoke exiting the garage of a single family residence. Crews began an immediate search and rescue, and proceeded to attack the fire.

photo

Damage to the house was contained to the garage area by Kingman Fire Department and Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District. (Kingman Fire Department photo)

The fire originated in the garage and fire personnel knocked it down, bringing the fire under control from the interior and keeping it from spreading to other areas of the home.

The cause of the fire and the cost of the damages are unknown at this time.

Investigators continued looking for the cause later Monday morning. It is believed to be accidental.

Information provided by Kingman Fire Department

