Horoscopes | May 7, 2019

Birthdays: Alexander Ludwig, 27; Sydney Leroux, 29; Breckin Meyer, 45; Amy Heckerling, 65.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Use charm and enthusiasm to win favors. Taking a simple approach and offering incentives will help you gain support.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take the initiative and start a dialogue with someone with more experience to get the information you need to reset your attitude and achieve a goal. Your dogged approach to getting what you want will pay off.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Plan for a trip, meeting or presentation. An opportunity to form a partnership looks promising.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Be careful not to make a mistake regarding your assets, taxes or other important documents. Being a straight shooter will help you avoid setbacks.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Stick to what you know and do best. Personal physical improvements will turn out well and increase your chance to get ahead.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Play fair, but don’t lose sight of your purpose and what you are trying to achieve. Learn through observation in order to bypass a mistake others have made.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Participate in events or pursuits that will help build character and add to your qualifications. Positive personal gains as well as connections with individuals can be made.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A change to the way you use your skills, experience or knowledge will help catapult you into the limelight and up the ladder. Your subtle approach to the way you do things will be impressive.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’ll be drawn to people who share your enthusiasm, energy and choice of entertainment, interests and ethics. Physical improvements will give you added strength and the dexterity to accomplish your goals.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A change will do you good. Invest in your future, not someone else’s.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Do your own thing. You have the skills and the desire, so get moving.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Be careful not to let your imagination run wild. A practical approach to helping others, handling money and living within your means and without being indulgent will help ward off misunderstandings and problems with friends and family.