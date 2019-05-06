OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, May 07
Weather  56.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter | Motorcycles riding side by side

(Adobe Image)

(Adobe Image)

Dave Pote, Mohave Valley resident
Originally Published: May 6, 2019 7:29 p.m.

I have been riding a motorcycle since the 1970s, so I know something about the subject. I wear a helmet and leather gloves, which is my choice to do. My head is softer than pavement and if I go down leather gloves might help grind off less skin.

More and more I see riders traveling in the same lane riding side by side. Is this God’s way of strengthening the gene pool? I think so.

All it takes is one of them to become distracted for an instant and both machines touch or bump. One or both riders will instinctively try to overcorrect, immediate instability will be created, and then they slam together. This happens every time. The higher the speed, the closer those riders and their passengers will come to God … after they bleed out, of course.

The only time I am next to another vehicle is when I am stopped at a traffic light. I never, ever ride next to anything. I speed up or drop back. More people who ride motors should practice this simple defensive driving strategy.

If you choose, wear a helmet and leather gloves.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Bike and pedestrian safety tips for spring and summer
Seligman man dies after his motorcycle collides with 2 cows
Motorcyclist touts helmet safety after Golden Valley crash
Letter: Wear a helmet for your loved ones
Assistance needed in Kmart burglary

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
08
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
08
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
10
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News