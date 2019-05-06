Mohave supervisors challenge Arizona Attorney General

KINGMAN – While the Arizona Attorney General’s Office informed the Mohave County Board of Supervisors it violated the law by not letting a citizen speak for a full three minutes during a Call to the Public, the issue is far from being resolved. In fact, this might just be the beginning.

Supervisors are concerned that acknowledging the violation would lead to unrealistic expectations from other residents, who might confuse their right to speak with a demand to provide a remedy to whatever problem they may have.

That is certainly the case with Arthur Garnica whose open meetings law rights, according to the AG’s office, was violated and who, upon receiving the AG’s letter, showed up again during the BOS’ meeting on Monday, May 6.

Garnica submitted another letter to the board and provided The Daily Miner with a copy. It is clear from the letter he expects the supervisors’ assistance regarding his issue with Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District. All supervisors, along with County Attorney Ryan Esplin, agree they are not able to help Garnica with his allegations that NACFD misused public money and has violated his civil rights.

The BOS meeting started late Monday due to an extended executive session. The supervisors spent a long time with attorney Esplin trying to decide what to do with the AG’s decision, which – by the way – was not sent as a legal opinion.

While Esplin and Supervisor Jean Bishop wanted to acknowledge the AG’s recommendation, supervisors Hildy Angius and Ron Gould expressed their concerns that such recognition would encourage even more confusion when it comes to Garnica’s expectations. The supervisors spent some time discussing possible action items, from “yes, thank you” (recognizing the AG’s decision and moving on) or “no, thank you.” At the same time, Esplin confirmed, the AG’s office could take Mohave County to court.

After confirming, jokingly, that in case of detention, only the Chairman of the Board would be imprisoned, supervisors voted – only to realize that they had a couple of motions already open on the floor. It took another 10 minutes to take an appropriate action, which ended up as no action on the item.

The discussion will continue during the next BOS meeting on Monday, May 20.