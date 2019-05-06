Obituary | Roy Billie Beller

Roy Billie Beller, age 88, passed away April 6, 2019 at Helen’s Place Assisted Living in Kingman, Arizona. Roy is survived by his wife; Virginia, daughters; Deborah (Ken) Bremerthon and Brenda (John) Sanchez, stepchildren; Michael Mergen and Pamela Ballanti, brothers; Ray, Ernest and Jimmy Beller, seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, and numerous nephews and nieces.

Roy was preceded in death by his first wife; Ruth Beller, his parents; Ben and Lizzie Beller, son; Brett Beller, sisters; Verna Gentry and Nettie Wilson.

Roy was born Oct. 27, 1930 in Shawnee, Oklahoma. He moved to California at the age of 16. The family enjoyed boating and camping trips.

He was a hard worker in a variety or occupations; ice cream, real estate and aircraft companies.

Ray and Virginia moved to Golden Valley, Arizona in 1993. They enjoyed wonderful vacations in their camper. Roy enjoyed his gardens and trees.

Roy was a member of the Kingman Presbyterian Church and was a Navy veteran serving on the USS Bon Homme Carrier during the Korean War.

He was a devoted husband, dad and grandpa and will be missed by all.

The family wishes to thank KRMC Hospice, Helen’s Place and all his caregivers for the loving care they gave to Roy.

Graveside services will be held at Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, California on April 24, 2019. Arrangements by Sutton Memorial Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Alzheimer’s Association.