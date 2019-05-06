OFFERS
Republican forum to hear how Kingman can be a clean city

Keeping Kingman clean is an ongoing battle, and the Mohave Republican Forum is hoping for some answers on how to defeat it at its meeting Wednesday. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: May 6, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – Trying to determine how Kingman and its surrounding areas can become clean and well-maintained communities with aesthetic presences has the Mohave Republican Forum inviting several players from that arena at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Golden Corral, 3580 Stockton Hill Road.

Kingman City Councilman Ken Watkins, Kingman Sanitation Manager Ed Tapia, and Clean City Commission chairman Clarence “C” Russell are on tap for speaking and answering questions.

Watkins is also the owner/operator of Bulldog Disposal, a recycling and garbage hauling service provider.

Presentations and discussions should include, without limitation, the following: Can the City of Kingman and beyond become a clean, maintained community with an aesthetic presence? What is the present status and projected future for the City’s sewer system, including capacity, projected growth, wastewater use, issues and costs? What is the status and projected future of other waste disposal and recycling?

These are matters of interest and importance not only to those in the City, but other surrounding areas of Mohave County.

The meeting room should be available by 4 p.m. or before, and the program begins at 5:30 p.m. There is an admission charge of $2 per person to assist with the meeting costs. An early bird special price is available for those arriving and paying for their meals prior to 4 p.m.

For reservations, which are requested and helpful, or for more information, contact Rita Basinger at 928- 692-4771 or basingerreb@gmail.com, or Jayne Seieroe at 714-914-7143 or gs2007info@yahoo.com.

Information provided by Mohave Republican Forum

