Adult team archery 3D shoot set to go
KINGMAN – Taco Esquibel is inviting all archers to the 3D adult archery fun shoot that will be held from 7:30-10 a.m. Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19 at Mohave Sportsman Club and Seven Mile Hill archery range.
This will be a team event, and archers can pick their own team.
There will be 20 3D-targets set up at various distances and each team member will shoot one arrow at a target, and the best score of the team is counted.
Members of Mohave Sportsman Club will pay $6 per day while non-members will pay $14 per day.
Youth can shoot for $5 per day, and there is a family plan for $26 a day.
Snacks and soft drinks will be available both days.
Rules for the shoot: Only hunting bows with pin sights; no scopes or other optics.
No stabilizers over 12 inches long, and no range finders allowed.
Entry fee is $50 per team, and awards will be made to the top 20% of the teams.
For more information, call Esquibel at 928-716-0505 or Stewart Bowman at Desert Archery, 928-681-4007.
