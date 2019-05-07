An adventure is only a book away: Friends of the Library hosts its first gigantic book sale, funds go toward library

Getting lost in a book is magical and surreal. In a book you can be transported into another world that takes you away from reality for a few minutes, an hour and even an entire day. Books tell the stories someone decided needed to be told, whether it’s from our past, present or future, or even another universe.

Now is the time to browse for that next adventure to embark on with the opportunity of the Friends of the Library’s first-ever gigantic book sale.

With thousands of books the Mohave County Friends of the Library – Kingman has in storage, one may never know what they might find.

Yvonne Decker, Friends of the Library president, has touched many books throughout her eight years of being a member, and she has found some interested reads.

“The history of underwear,” she said when asked what was her most interesting find.

Gloria Dunkel, publicity chairman, didn’t find a quirky book like the history of underwear, but she did find a new author.

“I found a book by Christopher Fowler,” she said. “I’ve never heard of him before and I found that book and couldn’t put it down.”

Dunkel has been a member for six years and enjoys being part of the organization because it gives her a sense of fulfillment.

“Helping out as a volunteer here and seeing how much we do for the library here, and how much we help them. I feel fulfilled,” she said.

Decker simply loves being around books and being a member of the Friends of the Library allows her to surround herself in all sorts of stories.

She also said it allows her to talk to community members about authors and books, and to get to know what other people like.

The funds from the sale go toward helping the Mohave County Library – Kingman with its renovation project and programs.

“The library is an important part of the community,” Decker said.

Friends of the Library has about three storage sheds filled with boxes that are filled with books. Many of those books it receives from donations by the community.

Getting invested in a new book or author won’t break the bank either at this book sale because prices range from 50 cents to $2.



The sale will have over 20 categories to choose from, including fiction, nonfiction, romance, westerns (they go fast), Sci-Fi, fantasy, and mystery.

Hardbacks and paperbacks are not the only type of wares that will be sold. CDs, DVDs, audiobooks, magazines, sheet music, and computer games can also be found.

The sale is from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11 at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Ave. Parking is free. Cash, credit and debit cards are accepted. Spectators are encouraged to bring their own bags and boxes to carry out their new treasures.

Friend of the Library members will receive a 10% discount Friday and a 20% discount Saturday.

Those who are not members can join at the book sale. Memberships are $10 for an individual, $20 for a family, and students and seniors are $5.