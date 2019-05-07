Another chance for Canyon 66

KINGMAN – Ramada Kingman, known as Canyon 66 Restaurant and Lounge, is for sale again. New ownership could finally demonstrate the place’s potential, hopes a former, long-term manager.

The deadline for bids is 5 p.m. on Friday, May 17. The auction will take place on Thursday, May 23 at 1:30 p.m. in a U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Riverside, California.



The hotel and restaurant were closed in March after owners Noble and Joel Zubaid filed for bankruptcy, leaving employees unpaid for weeks of work and vendors unpaid for invoices.

After years of troubles since the Zubaids bought the place in 2014, Ramada reopened – only a year ago – under the receivership of Advance Management and Investment, a hotel development and management group that operates the Hampton Inn, Marriott and other motel properties in Kingman. But former general manager Sultan Abbas, who was then rehired and quit only later in June 2018 because he was not able to deal with how the place was operated.

At the moment, the motel remains open. An employee was taken aback by the question about the sale. The managers did not reply in time to comment for this story.

The interest seems to be there, and Abbas has received phone calls from people who are thinking about bidding and want to know if he would be potentially interested in returning to run it.

“I don’t have an answer yet,” Abbas said. “I would need to think it over.”



The contact person for potential bidders is Jennifer Bergamo, CEBRE, Inc., 602-735-1987, Jennifer.Bergamo@cbre.com. The hotel and restaurant has a proposed price of $4.1 million, according to court documents.