Community View | KRMC lives up to my expectations

Dennis Ziniel, Local resident
Originally Published: May 7, 2019 7:30 p.m.

I am writing this letter to commend our local healthcare providers. In particular, I would like to commend Kingman Regional Medical Center. I have been encountering what I will call attacks in my chest. It felt like a large invisible man had both his hands wrapped around my heart and was squeezing for dear life. These attacks would come and go but were getting intense and coming more frequently.

During one of the more intense attacks, the more responsible half of my team, my wife, Linda, insisted I go to the ER. While I was in the waiting room I experienced a heart attack. Dr. Jamal Al-Khatib reviewed my EKG and in less than 30 minutes I was in the CATH lab. A stint was installed and my attacks have since gone away. The whole process was fast, efficient and relatively painless. I am alive and writing this because of that.

The story does not stop there. From the time I checked into the hospital until my discharge I was met with nothing but professionalism. The entire staff at the hospital was engaged, courteous, and always conscious of my needs and my care. I tried to remember the names of all the individuals who impressed me, but the list got so long that I could not remember all of them. You know who you are and I want to thank all of you from the bottom of my still beating heart. I do not believe I could have received better care anywhere than I received here.

This chapter in my life leaves me with a renewed faith in my fellow man. Everyone who saw me when I would get these attacks expressed concern and encouraged me to get help. I declined but was pleasantly encouraged by their kindness and caring.

I hear a great deal of negativity about KRMC and Kingman. These comments leave one with a sense that this must somehow be a bad place to live. These comments however do not balance on the scale with reality. Reality shows this to be a very positive place to be and the fact that we have a world class healthcare facility gives little credence to these comments.

I would not want to live anywhere else. The people in Kingman are awesome. Sure we have some bad players, but I do not care where you go, you will have bad apples. I realize that not everyone has had a positive experience like I had, however, I do no care where you go – not everything or everyone will always live up to your expectations.

