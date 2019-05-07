Community View | When it comes to taxes, Kingman is no better than Washington

As President Reagan once said,” The American people are not undertaxed, the government in Washington is overfed.”

In place of Washington, put in Kingman. Because, hold on Kingmanites, your city government is looking to steal your money again in higher taxes (Kingman Daily Miner, April 28).

“Council addresses possible revenue sources for Kingman,” They want to put a real estate tax on your home, in addition to the money already stolen by and squandered by the county and state. And they want to raise the transaction privilege tax (what a stupid name that is), which was already voted down by the city residents last year.

Does our brilliant city government think we will go for it this year?

Development investment fees will tax new homes about $3,000. Who do you think pays for this tax? It’s not the developer, but the homeowner. AND, best of all, storm water fees, which is right next to a tax on the air that you breathe. Don’t forget the “food for Consumption at Home tax,” you will be paying a tax on the food you cook at home also.

Remember, Gov. Doug Ducey is a RINO who implemented the $32 vehicle tax fee. He is also in the process of stealing another $300 million from Arizona residents due to not changing the state tax code to correspond to the federal tax code.

So, couple the state stealing your money, the county stealing your money, and now the illustrious City fathers and mothers of Kingman wanting to tax you out of your home due to their fiscal irresponsibility, we are becoming a tax hell. Remember this is the group that let a city worker walk away with $1 million of our money to gamble in Laughlin. You must wonder how inept they are with the rest of our money.

Best of all, they are not sure what to use the money on. Maybe a rainy-day fund, maybe raises and luxurious mayor and city councilmen benefits. Or, “$2.5 million is a pretty good infusion into our general fund.” No kidding, but that is coming out of our pockets and Kingman is not a wealthy community. Maybe the residents would like to have a rainy-day fund like the city, county and state think they should have.

Wake up, Kingmanites. Make the City of Kingman government live within its means like the residents must.

Don’t let this self-feeding bureaucracy keep praying on the citizens of Kingman.