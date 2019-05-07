OFFERS
Firefighters taking entries for annual fishing tournament

Chris Morris holds the 7 lb. 6 oz. largemouth bass he caught while fishing at Lake Havasu.(Daily Miner file photo)

Chris Morris holds the 7 lb. 6 oz. largemouth bass he caught while fishing at Lake Havasu.(Daily Miner file photo)

Don Martin for the Daily Miner
Originally Published: May 7, 2019 7:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – The 30th annual Firefighters Fishing Derby will be held on May 17-18, according to tournament co-directors Mike Stapleton and Matt Wolsey. The tournament starts at 4 p.m. May 17 with a weigh-in for largemouth/smallmouth bass at sundown. The tournament ends at 3 p.m. May 18.

The tournament will be held out of South Cove on Lake Mead and is open to the public.

As part of the tournament, there will be cash awards, raffle prizes donated by local merchants, and a free after-tournament banquet.

This is a team event, with two- or three-person teams. Entry fees, if paid by May 10, are $60 for a two-person team or $75 for a three-person team. After Friday, fees are $80 for a two-person team and $100 for a three-person team, and must be paid in cash.

Prizes will be given for the first-, second- and third-place teams in the largemouth/smallmouth bass category, with a big fish prize for the largest smallmouth or largemouth taken.

Striped bass winners will be awarded prizes for places first through third, and for the largest striped bass brought to the scales.

To sign up, you can send an email to Stapleton at MStapleton4191@yahoo.com. You can also call and request an entry form by calling Stapleton at 760-450-4954 or Matt Wolsey at 928-279-3926. Entry forms and fees can be dropped off at the Kingman Fire Administration office at 412 E. Oak St. in downtown Kingman.

Members of the Meadview Baptist Church will be on hand to take any stripers that anglers would like to donate.

This tournament raises scholarship money for Kingman-area youth.

