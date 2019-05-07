Firefighters taking entries for annual fishing tournament
KINGMAN – The 30th annual Firefighters Fishing Derby will be held on May 17-18, according to tournament co-directors Mike Stapleton and Matt Wolsey. The tournament starts at 4 p.m. May 17 with a weigh-in for largemouth/smallmouth bass at sundown. The tournament ends at 3 p.m. May 18.
The tournament will be held out of South Cove on Lake Mead and is open to the public.
As part of the tournament, there will be cash awards, raffle prizes donated by local merchants, and a free after-tournament banquet.
This is a team event, with two- or three-person teams. Entry fees, if paid by May 10, are $60 for a two-person team or $75 for a three-person team. After Friday, fees are $80 for a two-person team and $100 for a three-person team, and must be paid in cash.
Prizes will be given for the first-, second- and third-place teams in the largemouth/smallmouth bass category, with a big fish prize for the largest smallmouth or largemouth taken.
Striped bass winners will be awarded prizes for places first through third, and for the largest striped bass brought to the scales.
To sign up, you can send an email to Stapleton at MStapleton4191@yahoo.com. You can also call and request an entry form by calling Stapleton at 760-450-4954 or Matt Wolsey at 928-279-3926. Entry forms and fees can be dropped off at the Kingman Fire Administration office at 412 E. Oak St. in downtown Kingman.
Members of the Meadview Baptist Church will be on hand to take any stripers that anglers would like to donate.
This tournament raises scholarship money for Kingman-area youth.
- Poll asks community what restaurants, retailers it wants in Kingman
- Obituary
- Kingman man flees from deputies in a bulldozer
- Mohave County History
- Are Kingman babies healthy?
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- Mohave 911
- Arizona representative, senators introduce Hualapai water settlement
- KUSD changes school times for upcoming school year
- Mohave 911
- 'Big Cat' mauls owner of Keepers of the Wild animal park near Kingman
- Nine arrested in county-wide minor sexual exploitation sting
- Laughlin River Regatta canceled
- Run to the river: 2019 Laughlin River Run in full swing
- 10-pound ice chunk crashes through Havasu homeowner’s roof
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- Kingman man charged with felony child abuse
- 5 inmates treated for drug overdose Tuesday
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
08
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
08
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
10
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*