Hearing Loss: What You Should Know

Hearing loss is one of the most common health conditions in the United States. Although it affects people of all ages, the numbers increase significantly with age.

Many factors can permanently affect your ability to hear. These can include conditions from birth, prolonged exposure to loud noise, head trauma, ear infections, and certain health conditions such as high blood pressure or diabetes. Additionally, certain

medications, such as chemotherapy drugs and some antibiotics can contribute to hearing loss.

Two of the most common types of hearing problems in adults are presbycusis and tinnitus:

• Presbycusis develops slowly as a person ages – especially after age 50 – and continues to worsen. It is caused by a combination of hereditary and environmental factors, including exposure to noise and smoking. This condition makes it hard for a person to hear normal conversation and tolerate loud sounds. It sometimes involves permanent damage to the inner ear structures or nerve pathways in the ear leading to the brain.

• Tinnitus is ringing, hissing, or roaring sounds in the ears. It can occur with any kind of hearing loss and often is caused by loud noise or certain medications. The condition can also be a sign of other health problems, such as allergies or heart and blood vessel conditions.

Age-related hearing loss usually occurs in both ears, affecting them equally. Because the loss is gradual, you may not realize that your hearing is getting worse until it begins to affect your quality-of-life.

Unfortunately, hearing loss can affect your relationships with family and friends, which can lead to isolation and depression. It can also affect your safety. For example, impaired hearing can make it hard to understand and follow a doctor’s advice, respond to warnings, or hear phones, doorbells, and smoke alarms.

Symptoms of hearing loss

Hearing loss usually happens gradually, which may make it difficult to notice the problem. If you can answer “yes” to any of the following questions, it is important to talk with your healthcare provider about possible hearing loss.

• Do you strain to understand conversation?

• Do you have trouble hearing conversation in a noisy background, such as at a restaurant or party?

• Do you misunderstand some words and ask people to repeat themselves?

• Do people who talk to you seem to mumble?

• Do people get annoyed with you because you misunderstand what they say?

• Do you have trouble hearing over the telephone?

• Do people complain that you turn the TV volume too high?

• Do you get confused about where sounds are coming from?

• Do you avoid social activities because you cannot hear well?

• Do your friends or family members think you have hearing loss?

• Have you ever worked in noisy environments, such as assembly lines or construction sites?

• Do you have ringing in your ears?

Seeing an audiologist

Some people assume that if they have a hearing problem, they need hearing aids. So, they go to a hearing aid company for assistance. However, if you suspect that you have a hearing problem, it is important to talk to your healthcare provider first about the issue. If necessary, your provider will refer you to a licensed audiologist for testing and treatment.

An audiologist is a medical professional with expertise in the hearing system. An audiology evaluation involves a variety of tests to determine the exact nature of your hearing problem and your options for treatment.

Most hearing aid companies do not offer audiology services. Rather, they perform hearing screenings for the sole purpose of fitting and dispensing hearing aids. These screenings evaluate your level of hearing loss, but not the underlying cause.

An audiologist can identify the cause of your hearing problem and explore various options for correcting it—a hearing aid is not always the best choice for correction. Only a licensed audiologist can refer you to a medical doctor if there are underlying health issues.

Comprehensive hearing care at KRMC

Kingman Regional Medical Center features the only licensed audiologists in the Kingman area. Upon referral from your healthcare provider, we provide comprehensive care for hearing problems. At your first appointment, we will ask you questions about your medical and hearing history. Next, we will examine your ears to check for anything in the ear canal that might affect hearing test results.

Finally, we will conduct a series of painless tests to assess:

• Whether you have actual hearing loss

• The cause of the hearing loss

• The degree and confi guration of hearing loss

• The best treatment options, which may include communication strategies, hearing aids, or assistive devices

After carefully reviewing your health history and evaluating your hearing, we will determine if your condition can be medically treated and refer you to an appropriate medical professional for follow-up care.

If appropriate for your condition, we will recommend non-medical treatment, which may include hearing aids or aural rehabilitation.

If your examination determines that you can benefit from hearing aids, we can provide the right device to meet your individual needs. Our services include selecting and fitting the hearing aid, instruction on how to use the device, follow-up consultations, maintenance, and in-office repairs.

With a referral from your doctor, most health insurances, including Medicare and AHCCCS will cover audiology testing and treatment at KRMC.

For more information about our audiology services, please contact KRMC Speech and Hearing Specialists at (928) 681-8717.

