Hualapai Tribe raises fees for Colorado River rafters

GRAND CANYON – River runners embarking on trips down the Colorado River along the Grand Canyon’s western side will need to hand over more cash this year, after the Hualapai Tribal Council approved a $100-per-person fee April 10.

The new fee policy replaces that of the previous tribal council, which called for lowering the cost to $100 per trip just four months earlier.

The Hualapai Reservation is located along a 109.4 mile stretch of the Colorado River between River Mile 164.5 and River Mile 273.9, also known as river left when looking downstream.

Any river trip planning to travel through the area will need to pay the new fee in order to camp or stop for lunch along the reservation’s banks. The fee also allows river runners to visit riverside attractions anywhere along the river on Hualapai land.

According to tribal officials, Tribal Police will begin checking river runners camped or stopped on tribal lands for the appropriate permits this summer.

Anyone without a permit could have all their river and camping equipment impounded and face fines or jail.

The tribe said trips booked prior to the fee increase April 13 will be honored at the lower rate.

River runners who are scouting rapids may continue to do so without a permit.

Although the permit does allow river access along the Hualapai Reservation, it is not considered a valid backcountry permit, meaning river runners should not consider it a permit to hike out of the canyon onto tribal lands.

“The fee increase is something the tribe has been considering for some time to help protect Hualapai sovereignty and sacred lands,” Hualapai Tribal Chairman Dr. Damon Clarke said in a statement. “Unfortunately, for many years there have been members of the public who have not respected these lands.”