I-40 maintenance could delay traffic beginning Monday, May 13

KINGMAN – Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists to plan ahead and allow extra travel time for pavement repair along Interstate 40 through Kingman next week.

Paving is scheduled for Monday, May 13, will require the following restrictions from 6 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, May 14:

• I-40 westbound Beale Street traffic interchange will be closed.

• Eastbound I-40 will be narrowed to one lane at several locations beginning at Harrison Street (milepost 52) to east of the Blake Ranch traffic interchange (milepost 65).

Paving will continue at the Stockton Hill Road traffic interchange intersection from 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, to 5 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, and from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday, May 16.

Drivers should plan for intermittent lane closures.

The restrictions are necessary so ADOT crews can do fog-seal work, which helps to protect and extend the life of the highway pavement.

Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation